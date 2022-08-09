“Don’t be overly pessimistic”: how Verde and Ibiuna are positioning themselves to seek returns in the coming months

Despite the beginning of the second semester having started with a significant appreciation of the stock exchanges, it is still unclear whether this upward movement will be sustainable for longer, given the possibility of a recession in the US, high inflation around the world and other deteriorated macroeconomic conditions. are still on investors’ radar and can put pressure on several asset classes.

In this sense, in episode #157 of Stock Pickers, broadcast directly from Expert XP 2022, the managers of Verde and Ibiuna discussed the topics of stock markets, interest rates and inflation, on the panorama of Brazil, Europe and the United States, contributing with a vision macro and micro on how they are positioning themselves in these different regions.

Table of Contents bags

Fees

Inflation

Related

bags

For Parreiras, the level of pessimism in the markets was exaggerated in the first half of the year and this created opportunities for the allocation of shares in the United States, but with caution, as it believes that there is a possibility of recession in the country.

In addition to the other types of assets he invested, he pointed out how managers should do in the situation we are in. “Our job as managers is to build portfolios that are reasonably robust, without exaggerating the dose of risk, without trying to be a hero. I think it’s time to be cautious but not overly pessimistic,” he told Stock Pickers.

In Brazil, he believes that the best opportunities on the stock exchange are in companies that are not in the financial and commodities sector, those that have the greatest weight in the Ibovespa index. In this episode 157, Luiz Parreiras said that he is positioned in consumer and high-income companies such as Vivara (VIVA3) and Grupo Soma (SOMA3), as well as players of more basic consumption such as Assaí (ASAI3), in addition to others in the energy and health sector.

Fees

The Fed is facing a major challenge of containing the highest inflation in 40 years by raising its interest rate. However, perhaps the measure is not enough, says Rodrigo Azevedo.

“The relevant question looking forward is: Have you rocked enough or not yet?” says Azevedo, referring to the performance of the American central bank. “Our assessment is that inflation will fall in the US, but it will stabilize at a much higher level than what the Fed is aiming for. [de 2% ao ano]. Our assessment is that it stays between 3.5% to 4.0% after all the shocks we are witnessing and it will not be able to bring down inflation with the interest rate that is priced by the market.” says manager.

Inflation

Regarding the inflation perspective, Rodrigo Azevedo believes that the global monetary policy, in which most central banks are directing their efforts in the same direction, will have an effect on reducing inflation in the next 6 to 12 months.

“We are already seeing a downturn in the [preços dos] assets tradable (commodities), which will help central banks around the world if this movement is preserved in the face of a global slowdown. But the key now is what happens to the not tradable (services), and then central banks that are more advanced will have an impact sooner, increasing the chance of bringing inflation down”, says Azevedo. He also points out that monetary tightening reacts with lags.

For more details on the vision of Luiz Parreiras, partner and manager at Verde, and Rodrigo Azevedo, partner and CIO of Ibiuna’s macro strategy, check out episode 157 of Stock Pickers.

Related