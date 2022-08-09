Dorival, from Flamengo, has 100% and an average of three goals per game in South American tournaments | Flamengo

The record of Dorival Júnior, largely responsible for Flamengo’s turnaround of the season, is another reason that makes the fans’ confidence look up on the eve of the return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Corinthians. In 2022, the coach has 100% success in international competitions.

The red-blacks already had plenty of reasons to believe in their team for this Tuesday’s game, at Maracanã. Unbeaten streak of eight games (seven wins and one draw), the 2-0 victory in the first leg, flashy football and the superior squad were some of the fuels. But Dorival’s numbers divided into Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores are impressive. It’s not just about winning.

Victory, average of more than three per game and zero defense in Ceará

Dorival started his good time at Ceará, which accredited him to return to Flamengo, precisely in a match valid for international competition. His debut in front of Vozão was on April 5, against Argentine Independiente, at Castelão, for Group G Copa Sudamericana.

Despite the tradition of the opponent, known as the “Rey de Copas” for the many international titles (18), Ceará had the maturity to face the most complicated challenge of Group G and turn the game around. Won 2-1.

Then, Dorival had two games away from home and returned to Fortaleza with victories over Venezuela’s La Guaira and Paraguay’s General Caballero, both 2-0.

In the return, elastic victory over La Guaira (3 to 0) and General Caballero: 6 to 0. This, by the way, guaranteed Ceará the biggest rout of a northeast since the clubs in the region began to compete in South American competitions, in 1959 .

Dorival for Ceará in the 2022 South American Date Adversary Place Scoreboard 04/05 Independent-ARG Castellan 2×1 04/12 La Guiara-VEN Olympic of the UCV 2×0 04/26 General Caballero-PAR Manuel Ferreira 2×0 05/03 La Guiara-VEN Castellan 3×0 05/17 General Caballero-PAR Castellan 6×0 05/25 Independent-ARG America’s Liberators 2×0

Already qualified for the round of 16, Dorival ended his participation in the first phase with a 2-0 victory over Independiente, at the Libertadores de América Stadium.

Another level does not stop Dorival

The name of the stadium where Dorival played his last international game for Ceará in 2022 seemed like a warning: Libertadores was coming. And, despite starting to compete at a higher level of competition when exchanging Vozão for Flamengo, the coach managed to maintain the expressive numbers.

He left Ceará with six victories in the Sudamericana, 17 goals scored and none conceded. In three matches for Libertadores ahead of Flamengo, the statistics are as follows: three triumphs, 10 goals for and only one against.

The most expressive result in 2022 in international matches was with Flamengo. Even with the red-black victory by 1 to 0 in Colombia in a tough game, the tie with Tolima, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, was treated by specialists as a balanced duel, mainly because of what the rival had done in the first phase and in function of its good use as a visitor.

The “open duel” was only in the forecast. The 6th of July served to show that the duo Gabigol and Pedro was viable. Shirt 9, in a new positioning, did his own and moved a lot. The other, in turn, got the space he wanted so much with a historic performance. He scored four goals, gave a beautiful assist to Matheus França and even took off a back-heel pass for Gabi to finish in the second red-black goal, made by Quiñones, against.

From there, Flamengo played nine times, eight for the Brasileiro and one for Libertadores. They won seven, drew one and lost just one – the reserves were defeated 1-0 by Corinthians. The use in this cut was 81%.

In the first game against Corinthians for Libertadores and with a full team, Flamengo dominated widely and won 2-0. To advance to the semifinals, even defeat by a goal difference is fine, but does anyone believe that Dorival and his team will play for the result?

Dorival for Flamengo in Libertadores 2022 Date Adversary Place Scoreboard 06/29 Tolima-COL Manuel Murillo Toro 1×0 06/07 Tolima-COL Maracanã 7×1 08/02 Corinthians Neo Química Arena 2×0

