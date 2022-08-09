Eduardo Paes calls Flamengo a ‘heritage of Rio’: ‘I wish Vasco had this importance’ | Flamengo



Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro – Sandro Vox / Agência O Dia

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de JaneiroSandro Vox / Agência O Dia

Published 08/08/2022 11:36

Rio – With a dream and plans to build their own stadium, Flamengo has the City of Rio de Janeiro as an ally. In an interview with “Lance!”, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ) guaranteed the partnership and explained what the role of the municipality will be if the idea goes ahead. Paes also made considerations about the places studied by the club and evaluated the importance and benefits of the project for the city.

The places evaluated in a meeting between the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, and the mayor Eduardo Paes are Deodoro, Parque Olímpico and Gasómetro, Rubro-Negro’s favorite. The land is located in the central area of ​​the city and belongs to Caixa Econômica Federal, which, internally, is studying the feasibility of the project and the values. In addition to state support, President Jair Bolsonaro has already expressed himself positively about the construction of the club’s own stadium.

“I can only speculate, but it is obvious that a project of this magnitude needs the authorization of the municipality. If the Pope owns a plot of land in Rio de Janeiro and wants to build a church, he must have authorization from the City. great to have the Flamengo stadium project there. The entire region, from Gasómetro to Píer Mauá, is part of Porto Maravilha. there, it was the constructive potential. In other words, the right to build. Where do you have the most right to build there? Precisely in Gasómetro”, said Paes and amended:

“So, probably, for the thing to stand, for Caixa, which is a public bank, the president (Jair Bolsonaro) is wanting to help, but he does not own Caixa. thing to stand, Caixa will ask the City to transfer this construction potential to another plot of land. And we are ready to do that. Here, a Vasco is speaking, but here it is the mayor who is here, not Eduardo Vasco”.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro also reinforced the importance of Flamengo for the city, in relation to the impact caused by the number of fans.

“Flamengo is a heritage of Rio de Janeiro. It’s a team with its importance. I wanted Vasco to have the importance of Flamengo, the number of Flamengo fans. Vasco is also very important for Rio de Janeiro, but Flamengo is a heritage of Rio and we have to help”, he pointed out.