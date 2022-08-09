Eliezer discusses with a fan at Fortaleza airport after surgery and says: ‘just kidding, right?!’ – Mess

The Ex-BBB Eliezer Netto had a disagreement with a fan, this Sunday (7), at Fortaleza International Airport, when he denied pose for a photo. The businessman reported the episode on social media and justified that he refused the request because he is recovering from a surgical procedure and had scars on his face.

“At the airport. Guy: ‘Shall we take a picture?’. Me: ‘Hi, I just had a procedure and it’s still healing, can we do it another day?’ Just kidding, huh?!”, he described on Twitter.

Same doctor as Wesley Safadão

Last Friday (5), Eliezer held a hair transplant in the capital of Ceará, according to information on the blog TV newslinked to wow. The procedure was performed by the same physician responsible for the Wesley Safadão treatment. The objective is to correct flaws on the front of the scalp and also on the side of the ex-BBB’s beard.

“Last year, I saw Wesley Safadão on Instagram and it made me want to do it, because you noticed that my beard is very flawed? I have a futsal team in my face: there are twelve hairs here and twelve more hairs here”, he said. Eliezer came to use medications that stimulate hair growth, but they have already reached the maximum possible result.

“Once I went to kiss a girl and she said: ‘Wow, we can never have children’. I asked why. She said ‘no, you’re going to be bald. And I: ‘what the hell’. spoke to my face,” he recalled.

