Embarrassing: which actors ignored Regina Duarte during a play in SP

247 – Journalist Guilherme Amado in his column on the Metrópoles portal reports that “the theater at Sesc 24 de Maio, in São Paulo, was the scene of an embarrassing situation, around Bolsonarist actress Regina Duarte, last Saturday. Regina and several artists, including Malu Mader, Tony Belotto, Leandra Leal, Bárbara Paz and Silvio de Abreu, were in the audience for “Virgínia”, a play written and staged by Cláudia Abreu, directed by Amir Haddad. After the staging, a line formed at the door of the concert hall with fans and friends to greet Cláudia, with Regina and the other artists among them”.

“In about 15 minutes until Cláudia appeared in the greeting line, and in the time after that until everyone, little by little, spoke to the actress, Regina was solemnly ignored. Most of them didn’t even look at him, as well as she, who also pretended not to know (and to have worked with) many there”, adds the journalist.

“Cláudia was cordial and hugged Regina, thanked her for her presence and the compliments she received. They didn’t talk about politics. Afterwards, Regina wrote a post on her Instagram in which, not to mention being ignored by the majority, she highlighted the hug she received from Cláudia. In time: despite Bolsonaro’s permanent attacks on artists and culture, Regina Duarte remains convinced of her support for the president,” she informs.

