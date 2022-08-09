Embarrassing: which actors ignored Regina Duarte during a play in SP

The Sesc 24 de Maio theater, in São Paulo, was the scene of an embarrassing situation, around the Bolsonarista actress Regina Duarte, on Saturday edit
247 – Journalist Guilherme Amado in his column on the Metrópoles portal reports that “the theater at Sesc 24 de Maio, in São Paulo, was the scene of an embarrassing situation, around Bolsonarist actress Regina Duarte, last Saturday. Regina and several artists, including Malu Mader, Tony Belotto, Leandra Leal, Bárbara Paz and Silvio de Abreu, were in the audience for “Virgínia”, a play written and staged by Cláudia Abreu, directed by Amir Haddad. After the staging, a line formed at the door of the concert hall with fans and friends to greet Cláudia, with Regina and the other artists among them”.
“In about 15 minutes until Cláudia appeared in the greeting line, and in the time after that until everyone, little by little, spoke to the actress, Regina was solemnly ignored. Most of them didn’t even look at him, as well as she, who also pretended not to know (and to have worked with) many there”, adds the journalist.
“Cláudia was cordial and hugged Regina, thanked her for her presence and the compliments she received. They didn’t talk about politics. Afterwards, Regina wrote a post on her Instagram in which, not to mention being ignored by the majority, she highlighted the hug she received from Cláudia. In time: despite Bolsonaro’s permanent attacks on artists and culture, Regina Duarte remains convinced of her support for the president,” she informs.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247