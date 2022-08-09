Emergency aid consultation 2022: learn how to do it

Today we are going to talk about how to consult the 2022 emergency aid. In fact, these values ​​relate to retroactive benefits that were not withdrawn by the citizen.

Emergency aid is a Provisional Measure to transfer income to the population, during a situation of public calamity, introduced in 2020.

If you have amounts receivable, and want to know how to consult, continue with us. In this way, see more information about the subject and how to perform the query.

What is Emergency Aid 2022?

Launched in 2020 on a situation of public calamity due to the covid-19 pandemic, the emergency aid paid, to thousands of Brazilians, five installments of 600 reais.

Thousands of Brazilians have benefited from the program in different situations. For example, people in situations of vulnerability, single mothers and several other segments of the population.

The program ended in 2021, when the last installment was paid. However, it is estimated that thousands of people did not withdraw the aid.

So these people are single parents, heads of families who were enrolled in the government’s CADunico until last year.

Emergency aid 2022 refers to 2020 and can pay from 600 to 3 thousand reais, retroactively, for the population of this category, who did not withdraw the benefit at the time.

Who can receive emergency aid 2022?

If you are a single parent and head of household and wish to receive emergency aid 2022, you will need to meet certain requirements such as:

Be enrolled in the 2020 Bolsa Família program;

Have the CADúnico registration updated for at least 2 years;

Being currently unemployed;

Have a monthly income that does not exceed half a minimum wage, or 606 reais per capita, or 3 minimum wages for the whole family;

Not being married or having a spouse;

Have at least one child or teenager under the age of 18 in the family.

If you meet all these requirements, you can fit into the group that will receive from 600 to 3 thousand reais retroactively from emergency aid.

How to consult emergency aid 2022?

Now that you already know the category and what the requirements are to receive the amounts referring to emergency aid 2022, you must be wondering how to check if you are entitled. One of the ways to carry out this query is through the Dataprev portal.

Until recently, it was possible to carry out this account only using the CPF number, date of birth and full name, in addition to the name of the beneficiary’s mother. However, with updates to the company’s rules, it is now necessary to have a gov.br account to login and consult the benefit.

However, the website is still available for consultation. Therefore, see below how to login to see more information about your benefit:

Access the Dataprev website;

Select the option Enter with gov.br;

Fill in your CPF number;

Add your gov.br portal password.

If this is your first access, an authorization for the use of personal data will be required for the portal to use your information. Therefore, enter information such as name, date of birth and CPF number. The site may also ask for other documents such as CNH, for example.

After authorization, you will be on the benefit consultation page. This way, you can get more information about the value and whether it will be possible for you to receive it.

How to consult emergency aid 2022 over the phone?

If you do not have an account on the gov.br portal, or prefer to consult by phone, simply and quickly, just call 111, which belongs to Caixa Econômica Federal.

The service is available from Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 10 pm. By the way, the call is free and can be made from both landlines and cell phones.

When completing the call, select the emergency aid option and follow the instructions to speak to an attendant and answer your questions. By the way, you can also check if your CPF is in the program’s beneficiary database for that year. It is also possible to know the amounts you have to receive through the call.

Finally, access the Dataprev portal or call the Caixa Econômica Federal telephone to consult the 2022 emergency aid. If you are a single parent and head of a family, in a vulnerable situation, you have a good chance of receiving the amount due.