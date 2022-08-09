Enrolled in Liberta, Pulgar finds out if he will play against Corinthians and the web protests: “Will play until…”

The player was one of the three chosen by the Club to be entered in the quarterfinals of the competition and was not included in the first leg, in São Paulo.

Flamengo is in the final process of preparing for the return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals. After 2-0 at Neo Química Arena, Rubro-Negro welcomes Corinthians this Tuesday (9), at Maracanã. The Most Beloved tries to shield itself from the idea that it is already classified, to avoid surprises from the opposing team. After training this Monday (8), the most likely is that Dorival Júnior repeats the starting lineup from last week.

In the midst of so many signings coming, much has been said about the choice of the board for the three athletes registered in the quarterfinals. For the current phase, they were registered in Libertadores Vidal, Chives and Pulgar. Part of the crowd disagreed with the decision by the last name, because Varela’s presence was preferred. Rodinei’s current phase made the Flamenguistas change their minds a little, but at first the right side was the priority of the stands.

If Pulgar’s presence bothered you, the fan now questioned the coach’s choices again. This because the Chilean steering wheel should not be related again for the Maracanã game. The reason for the decision is the little preparation time the player has had so far. Not playing since May in Turkey, the coaching staff is cautious for Pulgar’s first match.

On social media, there was a fan who used the midfielder’s situation Diego Ribas as parallel. The shirt number 10 of Gávea has already informed that he says goodbye to the Nation in December, after six years I defend the shirt of Rubro-Negro. For most of the stands at Maracanã, the athlete can no longer play high-level football and should have fewer minutes on the field. Some even think that Pulgar should take Diego’s place on the bench.