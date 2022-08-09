Ex-Flamengo cites two ‘jokers’ from Dorival Jr. for the season and says which breed from the base enchants the most: ‘Maturity that has been showing’

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, Vinicius Pacheco praised the crop of young people that appears in the main team of Rubro-Negro

O Flamengo has the mission, this Tuesday (9), to advance to the semifinals of the CONMEBOL Libertadores for the second year in a row. Against Corinthians, the team led by Dorival Jr. already carries a 2-0 advantage built away from home.

At Maracanã, the coach will have the base starting team who’s been playing for the last few weeks. But, if need be, a pair from the base has been fulfilling the role of reserves and becoming good substitutes for the holders.

Starters in the last two rounds of the Brazilian and being decisive with goals and assists, Lazarus and Victor Hugo became species of ‘jokers’ for the new commander. And another spawn of the base agrees with the theory.

Reserve that won the title in 2010 and formed in the red-black base, Vinicius Pacheco elected the duo as the closest to its history as a ‘super reserve’.

“There are several players, Victor Hugo, Lázaro, they are players who are not similar in character, but they have this condition of being on the bench, but always being used, created within the club. Players who have this similarity with me in that sense,” he told the ESPN.com.br.

Goal scorer (assisted by Victor Hugo) in the victory over Sao Paulo, Lázaro was still praised by coach Dorival Jr. after departure. “It has been very important. You are looking for your space, improving every moment, creating good opportunities. It is natural that we correct some details and he will only achieve acting”, he evaluated.

“It is fulfilling its function, participating decisively in many bids and giving a great option to the men who come from behind. He has moments that appear as a relief and at the same time he is present in the area for submissions. On the side, maybe he doesn’t reach the production he can through the middle,” he added.

Victor Hugo has already done 15 games with the professional team in the season. Have two goals marked and three assists in his first year after rising from the base. Lázaro, in turn, occupies a spot in the main team since 2020. This year, he played in 40 matches, rocked the nets seven times and watched others seven your companions.

Lázaro and Victor Hugo, cubs of the red-black base Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

The ‘maturity’ of João Gomes

Another name from the base that fell in the graces of the fans and Dorival Jr. he was João Gomes. With 43 games in the year, the 21-year-old managed to show his worth and has been leaving Arturo Vidal, star reinforcement of the team, on the bench in matches of greater importance. For Vinicius Pacheco, this is no surprise.

“It draws attention for its age and for the maturity it has been showing. The Flamengo squad with national team players, who has had a career in Europe for years, he received the opportunity and entered as if he had been at Flamengo for many years. He is an extremely competitive player, of a good technical quality”, he stated.

“Without a doubt, of all the younger athletes who have been receiving the opportunity, he is in the spotlight. Now, he will have competition from Dorival, but, without a doubt, Dorival will find a space for him. Even with Vidal with all the experience, all the curriculum, João deserves to be a starter”, he concluded.