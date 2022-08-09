“Extremely clueless”; web rebels at Patrícia Poeta’s question during ‘Meeting’ and presenter is criticized again

The presenter was criticized after asking an impolite question during an interview on this Tuesday’s program (09)

the presenter Patricia Poet was, once again, target of criticism from netizens after an interview that guided in the ‘Date‘ this Tuesday (09). It so happens that the program received the mother of the fighter Leandro Lo, who passed away last weekend, and the questions asked by the replacement for Fátima Bernardes were not well received.

At one point, the presenter asked the athlete’s mother what the “feeling” was after burying her son, which ended up getting bad and generating a revolt in the public: “Asking a mother who had her son murdered and buried him yesterday, what’s your feeling today??? For the love of God, Patrícia Poeta e Encontro, spare us such an idiotic question!”fired a follower.

“Zero empathy and professionalism“, commented another. “Guys, Patricia Poeta is extremely clueless, invasive, impolite, sticking her whole arm into Leandro’s mother’s wound! Manuel [Soares] proving experienced and wise in words, with absolutely useful information”, said one more.

Since taking command of the ‘Date’after the departure of Fátima Bernardes, the presenter Patricia Poet has received a lot of criticism on social media. In fact, many netizens point out that the journalist does not give ‘space’ for her fellow attraction, Manoel Soares, to also speak.