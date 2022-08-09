Factory is banned and two tons of irregular coffee are seized in ES

Two tons of coffee were seized



| Photo: Publicity / Civil Police



A coffee factory was closed on Monday (08) by the Specialized Police Station for Consumer Protection (Decon) in the municipality of Irupi, in the region of Caparaó. The factory was responsible for marketing two irregular coffee brands.

The operation to combat the illegal coffee trade also took place in the municipalities of Vila Velha, Serra and Colatina, cities where packages of coffee were removed from the local trade. In all, more than two tons of coffee were seized.

“The coffees contained mixtures of husks, sticks and corn and had irregularities in humidity and labeling. Those responsible for the brands will be investigated for crimes against the consumption relationship”, informed Decon’s chief delegate, Eduardo Passamani.

OTHER PHASES OF THE OPERATION

Since the beginning of the year, Decon has been carrying out actions and seizures of coffees with irregularities. In the 1st phase, held in January, 28,000 coffee units were seized. The coffees of the three brands had a large amount of husks and sticks, high moisture content and labeling irregularities.

In the 2nd phase, the team seized more than 12 thousand units of a brand sold in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, which mixed corn with coffee. In the 3rd phase, already in March of this year, more than 33 thousand units of three new brands were seized for presenting poor quality due to the mixture of bark and sticks in the product.

In the 4th phase, the action took place in eight commercial establishments, in the municipalities of Cariacica, Serra, Viana and Vila Velha. A ton of coffee was seized, with more than two thousand packages of coffee from three brands.