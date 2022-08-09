Father’s Day 2022: See 8 Gamer Products for Gamer Parents | Which one to buy?

Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday (14) and children who want to present gamer parents can find products focused on games on Amazon. Companies like HyperX, Logitech, Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft offer consoles, headsets, gaming wheels and controllers. The cheapest product on the list is FIFA 22 for PS4, which is the main football game on the market and can be purchased for around R$127.

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is sold together with the game Horizon: Forbidden West for values ​​starting from R$ 4,749. Another option is the Nintendo Switch, which offers a hybrid proposal for around R$2,420. You can check all the options on the page dedicated to the event. Check out eight Father’s Day gaming gifts to buy in Brazil in 2022 below.

Father's Day 2022: see 8 options for game fans — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

1. Playstation 5 + Horizon: Forbidden West – from R$4,749

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is Sony’s new console that can be a gift for dads to enter the new generation of consoles. In addition to more graphics power compared to the PS4, it arrives with a new controller that promises more immersion and support for technologies such as Ray-Tracing, which makes the graphics even more realistic.

In the bundle available on offer, the console comes with the game Horizon Forbiden West, which is one of the main exclusives on the platform, which can be a good option to enjoy the graphics of the new console with an adventure that places the player in a post-apocalyptic world. with wild robots and a strong protagonist. The combo is sold for prices starting at R$ 4,749.

PS5 can be interesting for parents who want to enter the new generation of consoles — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a much sought after headset by gamers. The headset promises good audio quality and can be ideal for those who want to present their father with a comfortable headset with superior build quality. The model is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 179.

The accessory is compatible with Sony and Microsoft consoles, and can also be used on PCs. The headset also has noise cancellation and can be an interesting option for those who are in the habit of playing competitive games with friends.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core can be a good cost-effective option — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The Logitech G29 is an ideal gamer steering wheel for those who enjoy racing games and especially for games more focused on simulation. The model promises to improve the gaming experience and the product is one of the most renowned in the segment. It sells for around R$1,848.

The G29 has a premium look and offers several features that promise to emulate the experience of driving a real car. The equipment is compatible with PS3, PS4 and PS5 consoles, and also supports computers.

Logitech G29 is the model aimed at PlayStation — Photo: Disclosure / Logitech

DualSense is Sony’s new joystick that arrived with the PS5 promising to revolutionize the gamers experience. In addition to a new design, the controller now has resistive triggers, which change the tactile feedback according to the proposal of each game. The model is sold for figures that start from R$ 377.

In addition to being compatible with the new console, the new DualSense can also be used on computers, especially for those who play via Steam, but it is worth mentioning that not all controller features are available on PC.

DualSense brings new features to improve gameplay — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Nintendo’s console is a market success with over 100,000,000 units sold and games that have become true classics. With a hybrid proposal, the Switch stands out for allowing gamers to take the console anywhere as a portable or connect it to the TV to play games on the big screen. The video game is found for prices starting from R$ 2,420.

It has a library of award-winning titles like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon, and Pokemon. The Nintendo Switch is yet another interesting gift option, especially since parents can use the console portable.

Nintendo Switch can be used portable or on TV — Photo: Disclosure / Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a controller that promises to offer a more comfortable experience than the joy-con controllers that are standard on the Switch. It features a design more similar to the joysticks of competing consoles for around R$339.

The Switch Pro controller promises, in addition to more comfort with a better grip, more versatility for the console, especially when it is being used in dock mode connected to the TV. For those who enjoy fighting games and other titles that require more precision in the controls, the Pro Controller can improve the gaming experience.

Pro Controller design is more comfortable to play than Joy-Cons — Photo: Handout/Nintendo

FIFA 22 is the leading football game on the market. In this release, players once again have access to a multitude of licensed teams and leagues, in addition to the gameplay that has become an industry standard.

The version on offer is the PS4 version, which, like the others, has all the game modes, with an emphasis on Ultimate Team, in which it is possible to assemble a team by hiring the main players from the most important leagues in the world through cards. of the ball. It is possible to buy the title for prices starting from R$ 127.

FIFA 22 is one of the most popular games across all platforms — Photo: Disclosure / EA Games

The Xbox controller is another option that, in addition to being compatible with the console, can be used on the PC. It should be noted that Microsoft controls are fully compatible with Windows systems, which is another point to consider for those who play on the computer.

The model on the list is the version of the Xbox Series consoles, which, in addition to refinements in its design, has a dedicated button for image capture and USB Type-C connectivity, which allows the controller to be used wired, thus eliminating the need for of piles. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 799 to buy the product.

Xbox Series X/S controller follows the format of its predecessor — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo

