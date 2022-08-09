Fátima Bernardes, new technique and more! See spoilers for the new season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ | The Voice Brazil

The 11th edition of The Voice Brasil is coming! Scheduled to start on November 15, the new season of the reality show is full of news for an unprecedented cycle of its history. After ten seasons on the air, new names in the presentation and changes in its team of technicians mark this new beginning that promises to thrill, tell new stories and be the stage for voices from different regions of the country. In addition to the debut of Fátima Bernardes in charge of the musical dispute, new names also join the team: Gaby Amarantos and Thais Fersoza.

The emotions of The Voice Brasil already have a date to start. Write it down: Tuesday, November 15th, right after the 9 o’clock soap opera.

2 of 5 Fátima Bernardes is the new presenter of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Fátima Bernardes is the new presenter of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

After 13 years on the Jornal Nacional bench and 10 years at the Meeting, Fátima Bernardes takes charge of The Voice Brasil, ready to take on the challenge of presenting a reality show for the first time. A longtime fan of the format, the presenter, who has been in the audience of the program several times, will now be on the stage of the attraction, leading a dynamic already established with the public.

I am very excited and looking forward to the start of my first season on ‘The Voice Brasil’. A program that already lives in the hearts of Brazilians. Also very happy to be with Gaby Amarantos, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló again, with whom I had many meetings. And to have the also dear Thais Fersoza in this new phase. Let’s all, on stage and at home, get very emotional. — Fatima Bernardes

3 of 5 Thais Fersoza is the new backstage presenter of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior Thais Fersoza is the new backstage presenter of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

After the success of her debut on The Voice + this year, Thaís Fersoza arrives at The Voice Brasil! The actress and influencer will accompany Fátima Bernardes, showing everything that goes on behind the scenes of the reality. “Fátima, who is a person I admire a lot, will be very cool to exchange with her. We have a great relationship and now we are going to build a story together. I can’t wait to meet these new talents and cover the whole ‘ Voice’ with the greatest affection, respect, with all my dedication and love for the guys at home. I can say that I’m living a great moment”.

I’m very happy, feeling very honoured. It was very special for me to return to Globo, a broadcaster that has always welcomed me with the greatest affection as an actress and now as a presenter, this time at a different time, on different days and with a new audience. — Thais Fersoza

To Gshow, she has already revealed that she has a strong relationship with the program. “Our family has a lot of history here.”

4 of 5 Gaby Amarantos on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo Gaby Amarantos on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo

And there’s also news in the technical team! After a first experience as a coach for The Voice Kids in 2021, Gaby Amarantos is back at “Família Voice” bringing all her energy. The singer joins veterans Lulu Santos, Michel Teló and IZA in search of the best voices in the country.

5 of 5 Lulu Santos, IZA and Michel Teló are coaches of the new season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Lulu Santos, IZA and Michel Teló are coaches for the new season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

Are you already excited to check out on Globo’s screen everything that’s coming on The Voice Brasil in 2022? Stay tuned to Gshow for more news!

The Voice Brasil has artistic direction by Creso Eduardo Macedo and presentation by Fátima Bernardes, with Thais Fersoza behind the scenes. The reality show is scheduled to premiere in November.