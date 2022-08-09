FBI Operates Donald Trump’s Home: ‘They Even Broke My Safe’, Says Former US President | World

Donald Trump’s Florida home, a property in the Mar-A-Lago resort, was searched by FBI agents on Monday, the former US president said in a statement. The Department of Justice responsible for the search warrant has not yet commented on the operation.

The American complained about the operation, which he classified as unnecessary and inappropriate, saying that he had already cooperated with the investigations. It is not clear, however, to what count the searches are related.

2 of 2 Image of Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump’s club and residence — Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters Image of Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump’s club and residence — Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters

“[A operação] is prosecutorial misconduct, is using the justice system as a weapon and an attack by radical left members of the Democratic Party, who desperately don’t want me to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who also will do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming legislative elections,” Trump said in the document.

Trump was not at the property when the search warrant was served.

The former president said that such an “attack” “could only occur on broken Third World countries” and that “unfortunately, the US has now become one of those countries, corrupt on a level never seen before.”

“They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and [o escândalo de] Watergate, in which agents raided the Democratic National Committee? Here, on the contrary, the Democrats have invaded the house of the 45th president of the United States,” he complained.

‘The Persecution of Donald J. Trump’

The text is written in first person, but in one paragraph it says that “the political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years”. The American, then, recalls the case of the impeachments he suffered and says that the alleged persecution “never ends”.

The 126-room mansion belonged to Marjorie Merriweather Post, owner of General Foods, who died in 1973 and left it to the US government as a possible “Winter White House”. The government returned the property in 1981.

In 1985, Trump bought the resort for $10 million. After buying it, the American spent millions on renovations while living there seasonally, usually between November and May, when Florida’s weather is mild.

In the early 1990s, Trump experienced financial difficulties due to falling property prices. He then told the city council that he could not afford the $3 million annually needed to maintain the site.

Shortly after, however, the American managed to turn Mar-A-Lago into a social club. Members pay an initial fee of $200,000 and an annual fee of $14,000 to gain access to the resort.

It was at his home in Mar-a-Lago that Trump welcomed President Jair Bolsonaro in 2020.