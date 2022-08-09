Federal government sets maximum alert level

With 2,293 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil, the Ministry of Health has set a maximum alert level to deal with the transmission of the virus.
According to the National Contingency Plan for Monkeypox, published by the agency over the weekend, there are three levels of classification of the health emergency. The ministry adopted the last grade to classify monkeypox in the country.
At this level of alert, the disease is considered a “threat of national relevance with an impact on different spheres of management of the Unified Health System (SUS), requiring a broad government response”. In practice, the government’s initiative aims to alert all agencies that monkeypox demands maximum attention.
“This event constitutes an exceptionally serious situation, which may culminate in the declaration of a public health emergency of national importance (Espin)”, informed the Ministry of Health in the contingency plan.
Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the country, the incidence of community transmission and the lack of drugs to treat the disease, the ministry decided to establish the maximum alert level.
See the plan:
Actions
“The SUS makes efforts to acquire these supplies for the Brazilian population, but it is worth noting that, at the moment, there is no availability in the international market of vaccines or drugs for treatment for acquisition by Brazil”, highlighted the ministry.
According to the contingency plan, there are also levels 1 and 2 of response to the virus. In the first, the country does not have the necessary resources to attend to the cases, but the risk is still not considered significant. The internship requires technical guidance and resource mobilization, with the possibility of sending teams to locations with cases.
At level 2, the risk is “significant”, “exceeding the local response capacity, requiring additional resources and complementary support from the federal sphere, with the dispatch of a public health emergency response team”.
cases
According to the most recent bulletin from the Ministry of Health, released on Monday (8/8), Brazil has 2,293 confirmed cases and 2,363 suspected cases of the disease.
São Paulo is the federative unit with the highest number of records: 1,636 confirmed cases and 608 suspected cases. Then, in the ranking, appear Rio de Janeiro (253 confirmed cases), Minas Gerais (101) and the Federal District (92).
In addition, the country has already recorded one death from the disease. The victim was a 41-year-old man, who had multiple comorbidities and was battling cancer. He died in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais, in July.