Federal government sets maximum alert level

With 2,293 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil, the Ministry of Health has set a maximum alert level to deal with the transmission of the virus.

According to the National Contingency Plan for Monkeypox, published by the agency over the weekend, there are three levels of classification of the health emergency. The ministry adopted the last grade to classify monkeypox in the country.

At this level of alert, the disease is considered a “threat of national relevance with an impact on different spheres of management of the Unified Health System (SUS), requiring a broad government response”. In practice, the government’s initiative aims to alert all agencies that monkeypox demands maximum attention.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have recorded cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is most common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images ****Ilustracao-virus-variola.jpg Although relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-4.jpg In Europe, the cases already exceed 50. The countries with the highest number of diagnoses are Portugal (20), Spain (23) and the United Kingdom (7), according to the AFP news agency. The US also confirmed a patient with the diseasemmpile/ Getty Images 0

“This event constitutes an exceptionally serious situation, which may culminate in the declaration of a public health emergency of national importance (Espin)”, informed the Ministry of Health in the contingency plan.

Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the country, the incidence of community transmission and the lack of drugs to treat the disease, the ministry decided to establish the maximum alert level.

See the plan:

National Contingency Plan for Monkeypox – 1st Ed by Rebeca Borges on Scribd

Actions

“The SUS makes efforts to acquire these supplies for the Brazilian population, but it is worth noting that, at the moment, there is no availability in the international market of vaccines or drugs for treatment for acquisition by Brazil”, highlighted the ministry.

According to the contingency plan, there are also levels 1 and 2 of response to the virus. In the first, the country does not have the necessary resources to attend to the cases, but the risk is still not considered significant. The internship requires technical guidance and resource mobilization, with the possibility of sending teams to locations with cases.

At level 2, the risk is “significant”, “exceeding the local response capacity, requiring additional resources and complementary support from the federal sphere, with the dispatch of a public health emergency response team”.

cases

According to the most recent bulletin from the Ministry of Health, released on Monday (8/8), Brazil has 2,293 confirmed cases and 2,363 suspected cases of the disease.

São Paulo is the federative unit with the highest number of records: 1,636 confirmed cases and 608 suspected cases. Then, in the ranking, appear Rio de Janeiro (253 confirmed cases), Minas Gerais (101) and the Federal District (92).

In addition, the country has already recorded one death from the disease. The victim was a 41-year-old man, who had multiple comorbidities and was battling cancer. He died in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais, in July.