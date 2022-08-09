Fenerbahçe gets scared, but draws in Turkish Premier League debut | international football

Fenerbahçe’s start in the Turkish Championship was not as expected. The team led by Jorge Jesus had a scare, but got a 3-3 draw at home with newly promoted Ümraniyespor in stoppage time.

The Brazilians Willian Arão, Gustavo Henrique, Lincoln and Luan Peres started the match. Luan, even, committed the decisive penalty that generated the goal of the turn of the Ümraniyespor, converted by Mrsic, that left the game in 3 to 2 for the visitors. In stoppage time, however, Berisha secured the tie.

Jorge Jesus Fenerbahce

Fenerbahçe started the game well, opening the scoring with Enner Valencia in the 19th minute. Ümraniyespor showed that they would not be easy prey by drawing at 29, with Glumac. Valencia put Fener ahead again in the last minute of the first half.

Willian Arão celebrates with Fenerbahçe's teammates

In the final stage, Jorge Jesus drew Willian Arão, who had received a yellow card. Fenerbahçe wasted several chances to extend the score and ended up surprised with the comeback. There were two goals in six minutes: first a shot from outside the area by Gheorghe and then the penalty taken by Mrsic.

In the end, Fenerbahçe’s pressure paid off, and Berisha shot from inside the area to avoid defeat.

Ümraniyespor players celebrate a goal over Fenerbahçe