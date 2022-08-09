FGTS: Can I withdraw from an account that has been inactive for more than 3 years? Look

O Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) it is a benefit that is released by the employer to the worker who performs a formal activity, according to the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). The benefit can only be released for withdrawal in specific situations. However, the amounts are also available for withdrawal from inactive accounts in some cases.

Normally, the FGTS it is only released for withdrawal in specific situations, such as in cases of unfair dismissal, retirement, serious illness or first purchase of a home.

Withdrawal of FGTS in inactive account

the account of FGTS becomes inactive when, for reasons of dismissal without just cause or resignation, the worker ceases to receive the 8% salary. However, it is important to highlight that, when there are amounts accumulated in this account, interest and monetary corrections remain active.

Although the account is inactive, workers can redeem the amounts contained therein. To do so, the beneficiary just needs to access the “Withdrawal for Inactivity in the FGTS regime” tab and follow the procedure, being able to choose to transfer the amounts to a bank account or carry out the redemption in person at a branch.

Those who have an inactive FGTS account for less than three years can withdraw in the following situations:

Serious diseases;

Dismissal without just cause;

Retirement;

Purchase of the first property;

Payment of debts;

Termination by mutual agreement between worker and employer;

When the company closes its activities;

Termination of contract for reasons of force majeure;

In case of suspension of more than 90 days;

Death of the worker;

Emergency situations or state of public calamity;

Birthday withdrawal.

CAIXA releases withdrawals of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS until December

O extraordinary loot of FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) has not yet been carried out by millions of workers. The ransom was released in April this year and will continue until December 15th.

According to the data, a total of 42 million workers are entitled to the benefit. It is worth noting that the withdrawal method is optional. Therefore, those who are already aware of the amounts available, but do not want to redeem them, must request the return of the money until November 10th, or wait for the redemption period to expire to move the fund’s account.

How to check the FGTS withdrawal?

The worker can consult the payment through the FGTS website, application from the FGTS (available for Android and iOS), or at a Caixa branch.

After checking the payment, just access the application box has, savings account in which the money is deposited, and move the values. Through the application, the worker can enjoy services such as transfer, payment of bills and slips, cell phone recharge, virtual card and even cash withdrawal.