Find out who was Leandro Lo, a jiu-jitsu fighter shot by a PM in SP

× Reproduction / Instagram

World jiu-jitsu champion Leandro Lo died this Sunday (7) after being shot in the head by military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo during a show in São Paulo.

Born on May 11, 1989 in São Paulo, Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento started training jiu-jitsu at the age of 14, at the Social Project Fighting for Good, under the tutelage of professor Cicero Costha.

With a record of 268 wins and only 39 losses, he was world champion of the sport in five different categories. Leandro Lo also won five jiu-jitsu World Cups and won eight Pan American Games.

In 2012, fighting as a lightweight, Leandro won for the first time the Pan-American and the world championship of the International Federation of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a feat he repeated in 2013.

In 2014, he moved up to the middleweight division and went on to win world championships. In 2017, Leandro Lo changed weight again and started fighting as a heavyweight.

Next Friday (12), Leandro Lo was going to compete in Austin, USA, for another championship, but he was shot in the head during a show in São Paulo.

Recently, the fighter celebrated, in his social networks, the anniversary of his first world conquest, in 2012, after winning another championship as a light heavyweight.

“First photo, world light heavyweight 2022. Second photo, world light heavyweight 2012, ten years ago. The two most important achievements of my career […] Thank you to everyone who is always with me in joy and sadness!”wrote Leandro Lo.

The body of the jiu-jitsu world champion is being veiled this Monday (8) at the Morumby Cemetery, in the south of São Paulo. Burial will take place at 4 pm.

Military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was detained on Sunday after the court ordered his temporary detention for 30 days. He is due for a custody hearing later this afternoon.

