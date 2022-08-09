Flamengo is the one who can disrupt Palmeiras in the Brazilian

Palmeiras extended their lead at the top of the Brasileirão by beating Goiás 3-0, now going six points ahead of Corinthians, while following with seven for Fluminense and nine for Flamengo. However, he will have the three teams as his opponents in the next three rounds and that is right after the decision with Atlético-MG in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Which of the pursuers is more capable of hampering the current leader’s race for the national title?

In the Posse de Bola #252 podcast, Juca Kfouri says that the team that can still make it difficult for Palmeiras to win the title is Flamengo, although he considers the red-black mission difficult due to the nine points advantage and the consistency of Abel Ferreira’s team. . “I have no doubt in answering that only Flamengo can disrupt the life of Palmeiras. But it is very difficult because there are nine points and Palmeiras does not show any sign of falling, the consistency is impressive”, says Juca.

