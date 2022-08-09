Flamengo x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

With a place in the semifinals and a prize of two million dollars (about R$10.3 million at the current price), the second game takes place after a 2-0 victory for Flamengo in the first leg. It is worth remembering that the goal as a visitor is no longer a tiebreaker and, in case of equality, the classification will be decided on penalties.

Undefeated for eight games, Flamengo is experiencing its best moment of the season. The victories in the capital of São Paulo over Corinthians and São Paulo last week, both 2-0, showed the balance of the red-black cast. The main team won with authority the alvinegros, while the alternative controlled most of the duel with the tricolores.

Corinthians, in turn, is looking for a historic turnaround to keep the dream of a two-time championship in America alive. Coming from a 1-1 draw with Avaí, last Saturday, for the Brasileirão, Vítor Pereira’s team will have a different formation from the one used in the first leg against Fla, since Renato Augusto and Willian are recovering from injuries.

The last time Corinthians and Flamengo met in the Copa Libertadores was in 2010, when the Cariocas eliminated the Paulistas in the round of 16. On that occasion, each team won a match, but Rubro-Negro took the spot for having scored a goal away from home.

Before, the teams had already faced each other in the group stage of the 1991 Libertadores. In the first game, a 1-1 draw in Cuiabá. In the second, Flamengo won 2-0 at Pacaembu, in what became known as “Night of Bottles”. The match ended in the 38th minute of the second half when the Corinthians fans started throwing objects onto the field.

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Jr.

Dorival Júnior is not a mystery. The Flamengo team that goes to the field is the same that has been playing in the main games since the 7-1 rout against Tolima, on July 6th. Last Saturday, in the 2-0 over São Paulo, he was able to spare most of the main team. After 20 minutes of the final stage, Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Gabigol entered to stop the opponent’s momentum.

Already registered for the competition, Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar will not be listed for the match. Right-back Guillermo Varela, regularized with the CBF, can only be registered in Libertadores in the next phase if Flamengo advances.

Possible team: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta, Gabriel and Pedro.

Check out Flamengo that catches Corinthians

Who is out: Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio, delivered to the medical department.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

If, on the one hand, they will not be able to count on Maycon, who was injured in the first leg, on the other hand, Timão will have reinforcements tonight at Maracanã. Recovered from injuries, Renato Augusto and Willian are related and can start the game as starters.

As has become routine since the arrival of Vítor Pereira at the club, Corinthians has doubts about the lineup. In defense, Bruno Méndez was spared against Avaí and can reappear in the team. The same goes for Du Queiroz, in midfield. In attack, Yuri Alberto should gain another chance, but his teammates are uncertain. It is unlikely that Willian and Róger Guedes will be cast together.

Lacking on Saturday against Avaí, the attacking midfielder Adson was again available.

Probable lineup: Cassio; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Fausto Vera), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Willian (Róger Guedes) and Yuri Alberto.

Probable lineup of Corinthians for the game with Flamengo

Who is out: Maycon (toe fracture), Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery), Ramiro and Mateus (not registered in Libertadores).