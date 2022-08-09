Flamengo’s highlight, Everton Ribeiro was left-back and experienced relegation at Corinthians | Corinthians

The dream of Corinthians players in the 2000s was to reach the professional level to, one day, win the dreamed and unprecedented Libertadores Cup, obtained by the club only in 2012.

Homeborn, names like Fagner and Willian did not participate in the conquest, but today, at 33 years old, they try to keep alive the dream of the Corinthians bi, who is threatened by Flamengo, tonight’s opponent at Maracanã, at 21:30, in the return game of quarterfinals.

Who also dreamed of being the protagonist of Timão in a Libertadores was Everton Ribeiro. But he only won it in 2019 – and with the Flamengo shirt, where he remains the protagonist, as he demonstrated when he was one of the best on the field in the 2-0 victory in the first leg, last week, at Neo Química Arena.

The story of Everton Ribeiro at Corinthians

Willian (1988), Fagner (1989) and Everton Ribeiro (1989) were part of the same generation at the Corinthians base. According to coach Zé Augusto, who commanded the under-17 squad, there was already a lot of potential in the players:

– Everton we called Baixola, they already had a differentiated left leg, had a high technical level, hid the ball well, controlled the game. We sometimes used him as a left-back. It was already clear at that time that he, Fagner and Willian were very different players. I remember we got great results in the under-17 – said Zé Augusto, who remains on the division’s commission.

Fagner and Everton Ribeiro played together in a tournament in Mexico. Both are together in the photo below (crouching, with Fagner holding a pennant, and Everton on the left side for the viewer).

The story of Willian and Fagner at Corinthians is well known. Both appeared well, went to Europe and returned for second stints: Fagner in 2014 and Willian more recently, in 2021.

Everton Ribeiro’s trajectory did not have a second chapter. He played in the 2007 São Paulo Cup, in a team that included Lulinha and Dentinho. Like them, he rose to pro in 2007 with Paulo César Carpegiani.

Cast as a left-back, he played eight games in the year in which Timão was relegated to Serie B. The following year, he participated in 11 more games under Mano Menezes in the first half, later being loaned to São Caetano to gain experience. . There, he turned half.

A year later, in 2009, Everton Ribeiro remained outside Corinthians’ plans. Therefore, he had a renewed loan with Azulão. That year, he was South American under-20 champion with the Brazilian team in a team that had, for example, midfielder Giuliano, now at Timão.

It was in 2011, at the age of 21, that Everton’s history with Corinthians ended. He was traded with Coritiba for R$ 1 million, being released by then coach Tite.

In later interviews, the player said that the gaucho apologized to him in the act of his release, for not being able to use him. Timão had just been eliminated in the first phase of Libertadores and was undergoing a reformulation for the Brasileirão, which ended up being won.

At Flamengo, Everton Ribeiro has 50 games, eight goals and six assists this season.

