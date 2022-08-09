Flora is startled to see that her plan to kill Dodi has failed.

In the next chapters of Globo’s A Favorita, Flora will dress up and tell Silveirinha that she intends to end Dodi. The woman will visit him at the hotel and tell him that she has given up fighting him. After all, they are united by very strong ties. She will suggest that they get back together, get along. He will ask her if she has fallen in love with him again.

She will tell you that he knows her, that they are accomplices, that he likes her for who she is. She will confess that sometimes she hates him, sometimes she wants to kill him and they will kiss. He will tell you that they are finally going to have their honeymoon after twenty years. Upon arriving at the cottage, Dodi will tell Flora that they are finally alone. She will tell you that she brought you a gift. A box of Cuban cigars. The man will be very happy. She will tell you that she is going to take a shower as she is tired from the trip.

She will ask you to calm down, because they will have a lot of time to love each other. The woman will catch you going through her things. After having sex, the boy will find the revolver under the bed and question you. The girl will say that she always carries a weapon wherever she goes. She will pretend to shoot him, that she loves to scare him. She will take advantage of him lying down, turn on the gas, grab her bag and leave. The man will wake up, the cottage will explode, but Dodi will not die, as he has realized Flora’s plan.

