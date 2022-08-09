Food production and price: what to expect from the field in the 2nd semester | agribusiness

THE Food inflation expected to decelerate in the second halfdriven mainly by a reduction in agricultural costs with feed, fertilizers and fuel, evaluate experts consulted by the g1 .

However, the cooling of prices should be slow and only in relation to the beginning of the year. In comparison with last year and with the pre-pandemic period, it is still more expensive to produce in the field, which also has an impact on the consumer.

In addition, the drop in the population’s purchasing power continues to limit spending and the tendency is for Brazilians not to feel relief in their pockets.

In summary, experts claim that:

the deceleration of food prices will be driven by the drop in oil prices which influences the value of fuels and fertilizers (fertilizers);

which influences the value of fuels and fertilizers (fertilizers); on the other hand, the fertilizers will remain more expensive compared to 2021 ;

; soy, corn and beef producers manage to mitigate the weight of costs because they profit in dollars from exports;

because they profit in dollars from exports; already those who grow rice, beans and vegetables are importing spending in dollars and earning in reais – scenario that can discourage these crops;

– scenario that can discourage these crops; milk value should start to yield from September;

should start to yield from September; meat will remain expensive because of strong export.

O decline in food inflation in the second half of the year should be driven by the drop in oil prices on the international marketassesses economist Gabriela Faria, from the agricultural analysis sector at Tendências Consultoria.

“O oil price is an important indicator of agricultural costs. With lower oil prices, for example, fuel prices go down, which, in turn, reduces the producer’s cost of transportation”, says Gabriela.

The price of oil also influences the prices of fertilizers (fertilizers), which are used to produce grains, which, in turn, become feed for cattle and poultry in commercial farms.

Despite that, the trend is for a slow decline in food inflationsays André Braz, economist at FGV.

One of the reasons has to do with the dairy production cycle. At the beginning of the year, many producers slaughtered cows because of high production costs. With the arrival of winter – which causes drought –, the quality of pastures has deteriorated, reducing the availability of food for animals.

Milk price soared 57% in the year.

All of this reduced milk collection in Brazil and generated an increase in the prices of the product and its derivatives, which should start to slow down from September onwards.

“It is a scenario that takes time to normalize. At least until the end of August and beginning of September, when a return of the rains is expected, the volume of milk collection should remain low”, says Braz.

Another factor is the war in Ukraine initiated by Russia. At the end of the month, the two countries signed an agreement to allow Kiev to resume exporting grain. The measure could reduce the value of wheat on the international market and its derivatives.

“But we are still in an atypical moment, of great uncertainty. It is not because exports [de trigo] resumed that there is an end to this issue. That’s because the war is not over yet”, says Braz.

Fertilizer cost is still high

The beginning of the war, at the end of February, also scared Brazilian producers, who depend on Russian fertilizers. What was seen, however, was a continuity of trade between Brazil and Russia, despite delays in that period.

compared to march – when fertilizer prices reached their peak –, fertilizer prices fell. The price of urea, for example, dropped 21% in July, while that of diammonium phosphate dropped 16.5%.

On the other hand, compared to the same period in 2021, the price of the two fertilizers recorded an increase of 148.2% and 68.2%respectively, according to data consolidated by FGV Agro professor Felippe Serigati, based on World Bank indices.

The high cost of inputs ends up being diluted, however, in activities that have a high productivity and that profit in dollars from export sales, as is the case of soybeans and corn.

“The volume of seeds and fertilizers being sold [entre os produtores brasileiros], at the moment, is very strong. Which suggests to me that folks are gearing up for a beautiful 2022/23 crop,” she adds.

Feed should get cheaper

One greater supply of soy and corn tends to benefit meat producers, who use the grains as animal feed.

In addition, the national poultry and beef industry are strong in exports, which favors the revenue of companies in the sector, since the dollar continues to appreciate in relation to the real.

Soybean and corn are the main animal feeds in Brazil.

“We have a safrinha that is now entering the market and that tends to reduce the price of corn in the domestic market. This should lessen cost pressure for the poultry industry, for example. It’s a different scenario from the first semester, where we went through an offer [de grãos] tighter”, says Fernando Iglesias, analyst at Safras & Mercado.

Beef consumption should fall to the lowest level in 26 years in Brazil, estimates Conab

The meat sector also tends to benefit from the retreat, throughout the second quarter, of the prices of the calf and lean cattle, the so-called “replacement market”, which is the main cost of the sector.

This improvement on the production side, however, should not translate into lower prices for consumers, emphasizes Iglesias.

“We have a very strong export demand for beef and chicken this year: a World Cup that will coincide with the highest demand period, which is the last two months; in addition to domestic demand, which should improve due to the increase in Auxílio Brasil amounts, and assistance to truck drivers”, he highlights.

Chicken exports, by the way, should hit a new record this year, exceeding 4.7 million tons, according to the National Supply Company (Conab).

Spend in dollars and gain in reais

Rice and bean producers are importing costs in dollars and exporting in reais.

Unlike soybean, corn and beef producers, who work with grains such as rice and beans or vegetables do not benefit from the profit generated by exports.

These products are only sold to the domestic market, in general, what makes producers import costs in dollars and bill in reaiswhich has created difficulties in closing the accounts, observes the researcher Mauro Osaki, from the Agricultural Costs team at Cepea.

“Rice, for example, is a chain that worries me a little. The price practiced in the domestic market may not cover the cost of production for the next season (harvest). So, it may be that the producer will reduce the use of fertilizer and, with that, generate a lower production next year”, he says.

If this decrease in the harvest is confirmed, the tendency is for prices to rise. Osaki does not see, however, a scenario of rising rice inflation, as he believes that the decline in production should be small.