For a spot in the Libertadores semifinal, Dorival finishes preparation and defines Flamengo’s lineup against Corinthians

With Maracanã full, Fla goes to the field defending the advantage of two goals of difference built in the first game

Flamengo welcomes Corinthians at 9:30 pm this Tuesday (9), at Maracanã, for the return game of the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. The match will be broadcast on open TV, by SBT. On the first leg, Arrascaeta and Gabigol scored great goals and ensured the Rubro-Negra victory by 2-0, at Neo Química Arena.

Fla arrives at the match packed not only by the advantage built in the first half of the match, but also by the victory away from home against São Paulo last Saturday (6). It was the fifth consecutive triumph for Dorival Jr’s team in the Brasileirão. The last defeat of the Flamengo team was precisely against Corinthians, almost a month ago. For the 16th round of Serie A, Timão beat Fla 1-0 at Neo Química Arena.

Playing at Maracanã, Rubro-Negro has not lost for more than two months. The last setback was on June 5, when the team then led by Paulo Sousa, was beaten 2-1 by Fortaleza, in the ninth round of the Brazilian.

Living a great phase under the command of Dorival, Flamengo should go to the field with: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Leo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.