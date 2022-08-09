Friend says that consul and husband’s relationship had violent fights and that German spoke: ‘I’m a diplomat, nothing can happen to me’ | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police investigations to elucidate the case of the Belgian found dead on Friday night (5), in a penthouse in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio, gained a central character this Monday afternoon (8). A 57-year-old Spaniard, a friend of the victim, Walter Henri Maximillen Biot 52 years old, became a key witness to understand the motivation of the crime.

And readreported a series of humiliations and aggressions that the victim had been sufferingon the part of her husband, the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahnwho has been in prison since Saturday (6th).

The new witness was heard at the 14th DP (Leblon), which is investigating the case. An employee of a beach shack in the same neighborhood on the Rio coast, he revealed that the man suspected of murder was betting on impunity, because of the position he occupied.

O RJ2 had exclusive access to the deposition.

“Uwe is an extremely arrogant person and he often heard the consul yell: ‘I am a diplomat and nothing can happen to me’,” the witness told the police.

1 of 3 Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn was arrested on Saturday (6) on suspicion of killing her husband — Photo: Betinho Casas Novas / TV Globo Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn was arrested on Saturday (6) on suspicion of killing her husband – Photo: Betinho Casas Novas / TV Globo

The witness said that he moved to Brazil in October 2019 and soon approached Walter. The two became good friends, they used to walk together in the Lagoa, although Uwe didn’t like it very much.

“Uwe treated Walter’s friends with contempt. That, by not working, Walter was constantly belittled by Uwe. And that he was responsible for all the household chores for the couple.”

In the deposition, the witness states that the diplomat used drugs, especially cocaine and crystal, as well as alcohol and that Walter also used drugs, but sporadically.

“Uwe sent Walter to buy the drugs,” he said.

The Spaniard also said that the two were separated for months. “Walter had a great rich friend in Belgium. As he could no longer tolerate the humiliations, he decided to separate; the belgian friend paid for his entire move to belgium. After three months, Walter returned to Brazil and resumed the marriage.”

About a year ago, his Belgian friend died, leaving an inheritance of €600,000 to Walter, who had already received €400 and was missing €200,000.

“From then on, the fights escalated, because Uwe could no longer diminish her husband. He also said that Walter started to have his own money, carrying out his tasks on his own, which ’caused Uwe extremely irritated'”, she explains.

The witness added that Walter began to leave alone, which infuriated his companion even more.

“Walter went on to report to the declarant that he had daily fightsreported being ashamed of the neighbors, since the shouting was constant and, several times with objects thrown at each other. That Walter reported to the declarant that he daily with the couple spoke of separation ”.

Despite never having witnessed any physical aggression, the witness said “that he had already visualized a broken door and window in the apartment, being affirmed by Walter that Uwe had broken it during a fight”. ground, being informed that Uwe had shot,” the statement reads.

In recent times, Walter was missing from the circle of friends, according to the Spaniard. He said that he even went to his friend’s building, on Rua Nascimento Silva, and that the neighbors said they had not seen the Belgian friend.

One day, he asked the doorman to ring the penthouse and finally managed to talk to him. “Walter answered and said he wasn’t well,” she narrated.

The two used to exchange messages by cell phone, but lately he hadn’t been returning calls. Until, last Tuesday, he managed to talk to Walter.

“The deponent sent a message asking the reason why he was no longer seeing the deponent, and he replied that Walter was in depression because of Uwe,” the statement reads.

Victim reported assault to brother in Belgium

Also according to the testimony, he only learned of his friend’s death on the news. After that, on the 6th, Saturday, he made contact with Walter’s brother, Pascal, who lives in Belgium.

“Who made contact with Valter’s brother, named Pascal, residing in Belgium, to inform about his death on August 6. And that the brother was surprised by the news. That Uwe would have told Pascal that Walter suffered a fall and was being rescued. That the Spaniard then said that ‘Walter had died the day before’.”

The witness also said that “Pascal confided in the deponent, showing a printout of a message that Walter had sent to his brother, in which the victim reported having been assaulted by Uwe on 17 July; and that Walter even had expressed the desire to report the fact to the police authorities in Brazil”.

‘There is no doubt about the authorship’, says delegate

Delegate says Belgian’s cause of death was head trauma

the delegate Camila Lourençoresponsible for the investigation said, this Monday, that the police have no doubt about the existence of the crime.

“We have no doubt about the existence of the crime. We want to know what motivated it, what was the background, the backstage, how was the couple’s atmosphere, what was the couple’s relationship. These circumstances will be important, not for definition authorship, which is already defined, but for the incidence of circumstances that will qualify the crime and in the criminal prosecution that will interfere with the sentence”, he said.

The delegate believes that the testimony of the diarist who worked for the couple can be decisive for the conclusion of the case.

Also according to the delegate, the victim had numerous injuries and even an air conditioning hose would have been used in the aggressions.

“It was a succession of beatings. One of the injuries is compatible with human bruising in the rib region and another resulting from a blunt action with a cylindrical object. We seized an air-conditioning hose that may have been used to carry out the aggressions. a baton was seized. He was beaten,” he said.

During the investigation of the property, investigators found blood stains in several rooms of the property. According to the delegate, the The consul’s explanation to the family was that the husband had a heart attack.

“”He (the consul) would have to present a version, he had to justify the death of the husband to the family. He said that her husband had a heart attack. The version he presents to people he lives with, including his secretary, was that her husband had a heart attack”, explained the delegate.

2 of 3 Armchair with blood stain — Photo: TV Globo Armchair with washed blood stain — Photo: TV Globo

Attempt to hide evidence

Also according to delegate Camila Lourenço, the experts found the couple’s apartment “in complete disarray”. The delegate also recalled that, before the forensic work, the diplomat’s secretary tried to clean some blood stains from the property.

“The apartment was in complete disarray. It has come to our attention that before the local forensic examination, the consul’s secretary entered the property and cleaned a blood stain from the place where the corpse was found. She claimed that she cleaned it there because the dog was having contact with that bloodstain,” he explained.

In addition to this blood stain in the room, investigators identified that someone at the scene would have tried to hide other evidence of the crime.

“The experts identified in the bedroom, on the pillowcase where the couple slept, blood stains, on the pillowcase, on the floor and in the bathroom. This bathroom was a suite and at the entrance door there was a trunk, furniture that had been placed there, half than to make entry difficult. As if the person were in a desperate attempt to hide elements that could incriminate him”, said the delegate.

“The apartment was dirty, but there was an attempt to hide evidence. As if it were a desperate attempt to find a way. A clumsy way that failed to cover up the truth,” added Camila Lourenço.

“I was asked if it could be a sexual practice. It could be, but it is not a thesis that we are embracing.

A club and a green whip were seized in the couple’s apartment.

According to Camila Lourenço, there is no doubt about the cause of the Belgian’s death.

“The determining cause of death was a head trauma to the back of the neck. There is no doubt that the cause of death was this. The blunt action generated a hemorrhagic infiltration and this was the cause of death. But there is a context that suggests there was a beating.”

“According to the expert, some of the injuries were recent and others were older, which suggests that he had been assaulted, that he had been beaten for about two days. This is clear to me.”

3 of 3 Walter Henri Maximillen Biot and the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn have been married for 23 years — Photo: Reproduction Walter Henri Maximillen Biot and the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn had been married for 23 years — Photo: Reproduction

In his testimony to the Civil Police, the German diplomat Uwe Herbert Hahnstationed at the German Consulate in Rio, said that her husband Walter Henri Maximilien Biot suffered a sudden illness around 8 pm last Friday (5th) and fell.

Uwe also said that the companion “took sleeping pills” and “drank a lot”.

The consul said that the husband would have gone into a frenzy and started running towards the terrace. He said the husband tripped over the carpet and fell facedown on the floor and made some noises, which he couldn’t tell if they were moans or pain.

Uwe also said that he was in the kitchen preparing a dough when the fall occurred and that he cannot say if her husband hit his head on furniture or on the floor.

In testimony, the diplomat stated that he became desperate and even slapped her husband’s buttocks to try to revive him and then went to the entrance to ask the doorman for help, who called Samu.

The rescuers found the Belgian already in cardiorespiratory arrest and with injuries on the body – in particular, one on the head and another on the buttocks – and did not attest to the cause of death.

The body was then taken to the IML, where numerous injuries were found to Biot’s head and body.

The couple had been together for 20 years, lived in a penthouse in Ipanema and had a diplomatic passport. Walter would be 53 next Saturday.

Uwe was arrested on Saturday night (6th) and transferred to Benfica prison on Sunday morning (7th).