Futures Ibovespa has a slight decline following abroad, on IPCA day and Copom minutes; dollar and interest rise

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Tuesday (9), in line with the pre-market in New York and after the spot index surpassed 108 thousand points the day before. On this date, investors are looking for new clues to assess the pace of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The day has a full economic agenda in Brazil, with inflation data and Copom minutes.

At 9:10 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures maturing in August was down 0.07%, at 109,200 points.

The commercial dollar was up 0.13%, at R$5.119 in purchases and R$5.120 in sales. The dollar futures for August was up 0.04%, at R$5.147.

Most interest futures operate higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.72%; DIF25, +0.04pp to 11.80%; DIF27, +0.01 pp, at 11.60%; and DIF29, +0.02 pp, at 11.82%.

In Brazil, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in July presented the first deflation in 26 months and the lowest rate recorded since the beginning of the historical series, which began in January 1980. The index was -0.68% in July compared to June.

In addition to the IPCA, this morning the domestic agenda included the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), when interest rates rose by 0.5 point, to 13.75% per year.

In a note, the economic team of the ABC Brasil bank reinforces that, according to the minutes, the Copom will assess whether the “perspective of maintaining” the Selic rate for a “long enough period” will ensure the convergence of the IPCA to the targets. “In other words, we understand that the Central Bank (BC) is now inclined to keep the Selic rate at 13.75% from now on. According to our baseline scenario, it should remain at this level at least until June 2023,” economists point out.

As for the IPCA projected in 1Q24 (first quarter of 2024), which incorporates the secondary effects of recent tax changes, the Committee noted that its projection is at a comfortable level. As for the 2024 calendar year, the projected IPCA is also around the stipulated target. “Both statements corroborate our reading that the current adjustment cycle ended this month”, highlights the analysis.

On Wall Street, the main indices turned lower with investors awaiting the latest reading of the consumer price index (CPI) for July, scheduled for tomorrow (10), which should shed some light on the pace of interest rate increases in the year. Fed as it works to contain inflation, or at least slow it down.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.12%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.33% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.65%.

European stocks retreat as the focus on global markets turns to an important US inflation reading on Wednesday.

The balance sheet crop also continues to be a key factor in individual European stock price movements, with Abrdn, IHG, L&G, Continental and Munich Re among those reporting ahead of markets opening.

On the economic front, UK retail sales rose 1.6% in July, boosted by a heat wave and sales of warm weather clothing, picnic items and electric fans, according to a report by the British Retail Consortium.

Asian markets closed with no clear direction on a quiet day for indicators, as markets continued to digest last week’s US jobs report.

Singapore and Indian markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.

China’s ongoing military exercises around Taiwan have not had much of an impact on markets, according to Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It remains strong in the bullish movement and no signs of corrections. It is already approaching the resistance of 109,000 points and, if it passes, the next resistance is the June top at 121,500 points.”

Dollar

“It closed below the previous support and bottom of R$5,170, but still without a very expressive breakout bar. Next target and support is in the region of BRL 5,050 points and the lower end of the lateralization is at BRL 4,800.”

