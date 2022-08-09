Gabigol is the top scorer in the Brasileirão in its last five editions

Gabigol adds up staggering numbers when we take the cut of the last five editions of the Brazilian Championship. The striker is, by far, the one who scored the most goals in the competition since 2018, with 75 balls in the nets.

And a number that makes Gabriel’s mark even more relevant is the distance to the second place on the list, Gilberto. There are 29 more goals for the Flamengo shirt 9, with 57 fewer matches played.

Gabi’s teammates, Bruno Henrique (43 goals) and Pedro (41 goals) also appear in the top 5. The other to be among the top five is Diego Souza, who is currently playing in Serie B of the Brasileirão with Grêmio.

Check out the top 10 goalscorers in the Brasileirão since 2018 (complete data taken from journalist Rodolfo Rodrigues):

75 – Gabigol (Flamengo) 134 games

46 – Gilberto (Al Wasl) 191 games

43 – Bruno Henrique (Flamengo) 218 ​​games

42 – Diego Souza (Gremio) 215 games

41 – Pedro (Flamengo) 146 games

39 – Luciano (São Paulo) 209 games

34 – Marinho (Flamengo) 211 games

33 – Thiago Galhardo (Fortaleza) 195 games

33 – Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) 237 games

30 – Arrascaeta (Flamengo) 248 games