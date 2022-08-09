Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4: What to Expect from Samsung Unpacked | Cell

In May, Samsung’s mobile device boss exclusively revealed to TechTudo that the company had surpassed sales projections for foldable smartphones. In a recent article, the executive announced that the line sold 10 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold in 2021 alone. Check out what to expect from the event in the lines below.

🔎 Nudes safe: new function protects broken Galaxy phones

Galaxy Z Flip 4, the phone that closes

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to hit the global market in four colors – lilac, black, pink and blue – as well as offering three storage options – 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. Another expectation for the cell phone’s specifications is the presence of a new battery 100 mAh larger than that of the current model – which would represent a jump of 3%.

2 of 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 should be revealed in August 2022 — Photo: Playback/OnLeaks Galaxy Z Flip 4 should be revealed in August 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/OnLeaks

In the photos of the Z Flip 4 that began to circulate in the last week, a feature that draws attention is the triple set on the back of the phone, which would bring a 50 MP main camera and two 12 MP. On the inside, in addition to the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, the RAM memory must follow the standard of 8 GB in all models. The estimated price of the smartphone in the European market should start at 1,080 euros, around R$ 5,795 in current conversion.

The launch of Samsung’s new foldable should even shine alone in the global market, as direct rival Motorola postponed the launch of the latest Razr model. Popularly known in Brazil thanks to the V3, the new smartphone would be presented last week along with the Motorola X30 Pro.

👉 Are Galaxy smartphones resistant? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Galaxy Z Fold 4, the smartphone that turns into a tablet

Who also had many of its features revealed was the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The cell phone that turns into a tablet from Samsung should keep the internal screen with 7.6 inches and 6.2 inches in the smaller screen. If the rumors are correct, despite not having many changes in the design, the device could be presented in black, green, red and beige, in addition to gaining a more discreet hinge.

3 of 4 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 — Photo: Playback/SmartPrix Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 — Photo: Playback/SmartPrix

The technological leap would be in charge of the cameras. While the current generation, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , has 12 MP sensors on the back each, the next generation should have a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP sensor with a telephoto lens and 3x optical zoom, and a camera. 12 MP ultra wide.

The photographic set must be the same used in the Galaxy S22 , launched earlier this year. Behind-the-scenes information reveals that Samsung is expected to repeat the details of the selfie cameras of the internal and external parts, with 4 MP and 10 MP, respectively. However, the South Korean can surprise and change the internal sensor for a 16 MP lens.

Check out seven facts about the Galaxy S22

On battery power, the upcoming foldable phone also appears to feature faster charging, even using the 25W charger. Rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can go from 0 to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. The current generation of cell phones charges up to 33% in half an hour. Samsung’s flagship should also come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM as standard on models with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Galaxy Unpacked: Wednesday at 10am

4 of 4 Samsung’s Invitation to Galaxy Unpacked 2022 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Samsung’s invitation to Galaxy Unpacked 2022 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

Samsung Unpacked will take place on August 10th, and will be broadcast from 10:00 am (Brasilia time) on Samsung’s official channels. Usually the manufacturer starts the transmission a little earlier to reflect the expectations of the customers.