Galo and Cruzeiro eliminated: America the only player from Minas Gerais in the Brazilian under-20

photo: Reproduction/America Without Atltico and Cruzeiro, America becomes the only living from Minas Gerais in the Brazilian under-20

America beat Palmeiras 3-2, this Sunday (7), for the 9th round of the first phase of the Brazilian under-20, and qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition. With the result, Coelho became the only Minas Gerais player to advance in the tournament, as Atltico and Cruzeiro finished outside the qualifying zone for the knockout stage.

The goals that helped Amrica emerge victorious from the confrontation were made by forwards Adyson and Luan Campos and by midfielder Rodriguinho. J Palmeiras scored with forwards Kevin and Jhon Jhon.

This result meant that America reached 18 points and ended up in third place in Group A. In the quarterfinals, Coelho faced Corinthians. Although the dates of the matches have not been disclosed, the fact is that the match will be decided at the home of the São Paulo team, due to their best placement (2nd) in Group B.

rooster and fox

Atltico and Cruzeiro finished 5th and 7th in Group A, respectively, with 12 and 11 points. Both teams reached the last round of the first phase with chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

To advance, Galo, who had 12 points, needed to hope for a defeat or a draw for So Paulo, who had 13 points at the beginning of the round and faced Bahia. In addition, the alvinegros would have to beat Botafogo to reach the G4.

The Cruzeiro situation was more complicated. With 10 points, the Celestials would have to hope for Atltico to lose or draw and So Paulo suffer a setback. Even if the results happened, Raposa would have to beat Cear to qualify.

However, nothing came out as the conformations for the two mining teams. So Paulo beat Bahia 3-0 and made it impossible for both teams to qualify. In addition, Botafogo beat Atltico 1-0, and Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Cear.

Check out the final table of Group A of the Brazilian under-20: