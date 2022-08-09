Galo is more likely to be relegated than to be champion; see probabilities

Relegation is something that is not even remotely on the mind of Atlético fans. Whether by the assembly of the millionaire cast, by the potential of the team that was multi-champion still in 2021, or by the football presented after the arrival of Cuca that, despite the results, give hope to the athletican of better days.

And it is precisely these last results that make the team worry first about not being relegated than repeating 2021 and being Brazilian champion. At least, that’s what the statistics from the UFMG mathematics department say.

According to the website, Galo has 1.2% of being relegated, while, to be champion, the black-and-white from Minas Gerais has 0.27%.

On the relegation list, Galo is only 14th, with Juventude leading with 84%, followed by Atlético-GO with 60.6¨, Cuiabá with 54.3% and Avaí with 47.8%.

In the ranking of title chances, the leader Palmeiras has 65.3%, followed by Fluminense, with 10.4%, Corinthians, with 10.2%, and Athletico-PR, with 6.6%.

With 32 points, Atlético occupies the seventh place, 13 points ahead of the leader Palmeiras. The distance is greater than the gap to the relegation zone, which is 12 points. The first team of the Z4 is Fortaleza, with 21 points.