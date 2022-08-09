Games on Netflix: 99% of subscribers don’t use the feature

It seems that investment in games is not giving much return

According to data from the Apptopia group, released by CNBC, 99% of Netflix subscribers do not regularly use the games feature offered by the platform. Of the 221 million subscribers, about 1.7 million users access the streaming app daily to play games. These numbers indicate that only 0.7% of subscribers per day use Netflix for gaming.

At information from Apptopia point out that Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times, since the launch of the first five games in November 2021. The streaming giant has been building a portfolio of games, offering diverse titles that include games from popular series, such as Stranger Things. The last title to be added by the platform was Into the Breach, a turn-based strategy game with robots also released for consoles. In addition, the company has already confirmed that it plans to release a game inspired by the miniseries Gambito da Rainha, one of the biggest hits of 2020.

Netflix will continue to invest in games

Although the numbers of active users and game downloads do not seem impressive, Netflix has confirmed that it intends to reach 50 titles on the platform by the end of 2022. To this end, the company has been acquiring small indie studios, such as Night School to offer several games on platform.

The focus seems to be simple, casual games for users. Even so, Apptopia’s active user data points out that the company’s strategy is not converting its subscribers into casual gamers, something that in the future may not represent a financial return. It is important to note that, so far, the Netflix has not released official data on the performance of the games it makes available on the platform. For now, the bet on games continues to be reinforced, even after the recent losses of subscribers registered for the first time in a decade.

Most games offered on the platform have difficulty surpassing the 1 million download mark, even though they are free. It remains to be seen whether in the long term all this investment will bring any positive results, or if, in the end, the company will end up discovering that users do not want to access Netflix to play games.

Source: The Verge, CNBC