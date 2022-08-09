Gas voucher in full value starts to be paid this Tuesday; see who receives | Economy

Starts this Tuesday (9), the payment of gas assistance in the amount of BRL 110 to 5.6 million families (see calendar below). The payment, which was anticipated, would originally take place from August 18 to 31, together with Auxílio Brasil.

The full average value of the cylinder unit will be paid in the months of August, October and December. In January 2023, families will once again receive the average value of 50% of the 13 kg gas cylinder.

The increase in the value of the benefit – which previously corresponded to 50% of the average value of the cylinder – is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th.

Among other points, the constitutional amendment increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, expanded the gas voucher and created a “voucher” for truck drivers and an allowance for taxi drivers. The total cost of the pre-election package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. In the case of gas assistance, the total amount released is R$ 1.05 billion.

The Northeast is the region with the highest number of beneficiaries, with 2.7 million families entitled to receive the benefit in August. Following are the Southeast (1.8 million), North (545,000), South (356,000) and Midwest (180,000) regions.

The state with the highest number of families served is São Paulo. There are 748 thousand. The list continues with Bahia (711 thousand), Rio de Janeiro (512 thousand), Minas Gerais (491 thousand), Pernambuco (449 thousand) and Ceará (406 thousand).

Of the total of 5.6 million beneficiaries in August, 4.8 million are in households where the head of the family is a woman (86%).

How the value is calculated

In order to determine the value of the benefit, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) publishes monthly, until the 10th working day of the month, the average value of the previous six months referring to the national price of the 13 kg cylinder of LPG.

The benefits of Auxílio Brasil are not included in the calculation of monthly income. Receiving other benefits is not an impediment to being entitled to gas aid.

In June, the amount was R$ 53. In the month, 5.68 million families received the benefit, totaling a transfer of R$ 301.2 million. In April, the benefit amount was R$ 51.

Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico), with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 606);

Families that have, among their members residing in the same household, who receive the Benefit of Continued Provision of social assistance, the BPC, which provides for a monthly minimum wage (R$ 1,212) for the disabled person and the elderly aged 65 years or older who prove that they do not having the means to provide for their own maintenance or family;

The law establishes that the aid will be granted “preferably to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures”.

How is the payment done

The gas voucher payments are made in even months, on the same dates as the Auxílio Brasil installments – which are based on the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS). Thus, beneficiaries must look at the dates for the months of August, October and December 2022.

See the calendar below:

As the government anticipated the payment of Auxílio Brasil, the installments will start to be paid on August 9th instead of the 18th and go until the 22nd instead of the 31st.

The cards and passwords used to withdraw Auxílio Brasil can be used to receive the gas voucher.

Withdrawals can be made at lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals. The benefit can also be paid in digital social savings from Caixa Tem.

Through the Caixa Tem app, it is possible to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments with the virtual debit card and QR Code. The beneficiary can also pay water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills in general through the application itself or through lottery channels.

The benefit installment is valid for 120 days from the date on which the benefit is made available in the payment option.