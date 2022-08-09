Gasoline, ethanol and diesel: see the cheapest gas stations to fill up in BH – Economy

The difference in gasoline prices in Belo Horizonte can reach 18.5%, according to a survey by Mercado Mineiro. In the metropolitan region, prices vary between R$4.97 and R$5.89, quite a difference for those who fill up their car regularly.
Check out the places with the cheapest prices in Belo Horizonte – and find out where to find gasoline for less than R$5 per liter, and diesel for less than R$7.20.
Gasoline
The lowest price recorded in the Minas Gerais Market survey was R$4.97 per liter of regular gasoline. This price can be found at Posto Jupiter, in the Padre Eustquio neighborhood, and at Posto Tereza Cristina, in the Carlos Prates neighborhood.
Then, with a liter of regular gasoline going for R$4.98, the stations with the best prices are Auto Posto Expresso – Tereza Cristina, in the Prado; the Beags Post, in Jardim Montanhs; and Posto Olimar and Posto Quick-Shell, both at Padre Eustquio.
For R$ 4.99, gasoline is being sold at Posto Guia IV stations on Rua Par de Minas and Posto Paranaba, on Padre Eustquio; East West Post, in the Calafate neighborhood; Londrina Post, in the Canad neighborhood; Paulistinha-Petrobras gas station, at Carlos Prates.
* Intern under supervision
Gasoline can be found in BH for R$ 5.15 at Posto Arajo Ltda, in the Floresta neighborhood, Regio Central; at the Carmenia Post, in the Betnia neighborhood, in the Oeste region; at the Posto Mineiro, in the Liberdade district, close to UFMG; and at the Shell Carlos Luz Post, in the Pedro II neighborhood, Northwest; between others.
But in other regions, you can also find gasoline for less than R$5.15. In Contagem, the cheapest gas station is the Shell-Sarandi station, in the Ressaca neighborhood, where regular gasoline costs R$5.14.
Ethanol
The best prices for ethanol can be found at Posto Tereza Cristina (R$ 3.66); Auto Posto Expresso-Tereza Cristina (R$ 3.67); Quick-Shell Station (R$ 3.67); East West Post (R$ 3.78); Paulistinha-Petrobrs Station (R$3.79) and Carrefour Pampulha Station (R$3.79).
Diesel
Diesel, on the other hand, is being sold from R$7.14, only at Auto Posto Expresso – Amazonas, in the Gameleira neighborhood. Then, the price of R$ 7.29 can be found at several supply points, such as Posto Jupiter, in the Padre Eustquio neighborhood; at the AEL Osis-Petrobrs Post, in the gua Branca neighborhood, in Contagem; at the Millenium Post, in the Industrial City, in Contagem; and at the Night and Day Post, in the Jardim Amrica neighborhood.