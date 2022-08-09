Gaviões da FIel produces a video to encourage Corinthians players before the decision; watch

Gaviões da Fiel, the biggest organized supporters of Corinthians, produced a motivation video for the white-and-white players for this Tuesday’s match, against Flamengo, at the Maracanã stadium. The five-minute piece gathers testimonies from several Corinthians children saying they believe in the turning point in the return duel of the quarter-finals of the Libertadores da América.

The statements, with a strong emotional charge on the part of the children, range from figures who appear to be at most three years old to teenagers, all quite confident in Timão’s ability to react in the opposing house. One of them, by the way, recorded his video after the duel against Avaí, on Saturday. “I’m in the rain here and I’ll believe you on Tuesday. Go Corinthians!” he shouted.

The video was posted on the official Gaviões account and quickly went viral among Corinthians fans. The opening wedges a sentence saying that the word impossible was invented by a person who chose to give up.

In the caption, the organizer also sent a message to the players asking for total dedication in the mission to reverse the damage accumulated in Itaquera. Timão won 2-0 at home and needs, at least, to return the difference to take the decision to penalties.

“Are you feeling the weight of the shirt you are wearing today? It’s gigantic! It’s heavy because it carries the love of millions and millions of Corinthians fans around the world. Of the four thousand faithful who came to Maracanã and sold out all tickets in two minutes . Who left family, job, everything in the background to scream for you and Corinthians for the 90 minutes. And for all the others who wanted to be close to you today and couldn’t”, begins the report, extending for a few paragraphs before to be completed.

“Race, courage. We will win this game, you will make history again, you will make yourselves and every Corinthians fan proud, in every corner of the world. Fiel is here, Fiel believes in you!”, he concluded. .

Watch the full video

See more at: Corinthians x Flamengo, Organized fans and Corinthians fans.