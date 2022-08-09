German consul was controller, says couple’s friend to RJ police

The Civil Police of Rio found that the German consular agent Uwe Herbert Hahn, 60, had constant fights with her husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52 years old. They had been married for 23 years and had lived in Rio for four years, where Hahn worked at the German consulate. On Friday night, the 5th, Biot died – according to the police, murdered by Hahn – in the apartment where they both lived, in Ipanema (south zone). The German is in preventive detention.

This Monday, the 8th, the police took statements from the cleaning lady who worked for the couple and a Spanish friend of Biot’s. Their names have been preserved. The two accounts show fights between the couple.

According to the Spaniard, whose testimony was published by TV Globo and confirmed by Estadãothe German was controlling and humiliated her husband, who did not work and until about a year ago was financially dependent on him.

Because of these disagreements, Biot even broke up his marriage and traveled to Belgium, with expenses paid by a Belgian friend. But after three months, he returned to Brazil and resumed the marriage.

According to the Spaniard, about a year ago this Belgian died and left Biot an inheritance of 600 thousand euros (R$ 3.1 million, at the price of this Monday, 8). From then on, the fights between the couple became more frequent, said the Spaniard. According to him, the German often repeated that he was a diplomat and therefore would never have problems with the police.

The diarist also narrated the routine of disagreements to the police. According to her, “in April or May” the pantry door and a glass in the kitchen cabinet were broken, as if they had been hit by a punch or some object. The woman also claimed that “two or three times” this year she noticed bloodstains on the pillowcase of the pillow used by Biot, and in July she noticed a cut on the Belgian’s forehead.

For delegate Camila Lourenço, from the 14th DP (Leblon), who is investigating the case, the Belgian was in an abusive relationship and was a victim of domestic violence. She said she had no doubt that the version narrated by the German, that her husband suddenly got up from the sofa, ran away and fell facedown on the floor, is a liar.

The expertise of the Legal Medical Institute of Rio indicated the presence of more than 30 lesions on the victim’s body. “It was a succession of beatings. One of the injuries is compatible with human bruising in the rib region and another resulting from a blunt action with a cylindrical object. We seized an air-conditioning hose that may have been used to carry out the aggressions. a baton was seized. He (Biot) was beaten,” he said.

“He (Hahn) would have to present a version, he had to justify his husband’s death to the family. He said that his husband had a heart attack. The version he presents to people he knows, including his secretary, was that the husband had a heart attack.”

Although the apartment was washed after the crime – a secretary of the German would have done it after seeing the couple’s dog licking the blood that was smeared around the room -, the forensics found traces of blood in four areas of the apartment: in the living room, in the bathroom, in the double bedroom and on the balcony. Traces of feces were also identified around the house.

The report tried to locate the German’s defense, without success until the publication of this report.