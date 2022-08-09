German consul’s husband was the victim of an intentional crime – 08/08/2022 – Daily life

The delegate Camila Lourenço, from the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, said this Monday (8) that a head trauma resulted in the death of the Belgian Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, and that he was the victim of an intentional crime.

His husband, German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, 60, has been in prison since last Saturday (6) on suspicion of being the author of the murder. The Belgian was found dead by firefighters the night before in the penthouse where the couple lived in Ipanema, in the south of the capital.

“There is no doubt regarding the existence or practice of a malicious crime against the victim”, said the head delegate of the 14th DP, in Leblon, in a press interview this Monday (8).

The report sought out Leonardo Monteiro Villarinho, a lawyer for the German consul, but he did not answer the calls.

According to Lourenço, the characteristics of the Belgian’s body suggest that he may have been beaten. “They say that a corpse doesn’t talk, but it does. Through the multiple lesions spread over the body, we can get a sense of how that event took place.”

The delegate also confirmed that the police found traces of blood on the bed in the bedroom and in the bathroom.

The apartment in Rio was cleaned before the forensics arrived. This was one of the arguments used by the Justice to maintain the arrest of the German consul.

“It is noteworthy that the apartment was cleaned before the forensic examination was carried out, a fact that, in itself, demonstrates that the freedom of the custodian could entail serious encumbrances in the collection of the evidence necessary for the judgment of the demand”, wrote Judge Rafael by Almeida Rezende.

In testimony at the Leblon police station on Saturday night, the consul’s secretary – whose name will not be released to protect her identity – said that she cleaned the floor of the house’s balcony because the couple’s dog was licking a pool of blood.

The death, decreed at 10:35 pm, would have happened, according to the suspect’s testimony, after the Belgian suddenly felt sick and fell face down on the floor, on the border of the living room with the balcony, hitting his head.

During emergency care for Biot, on Friday night (5), the Homicide Division was called, but considered that there were no clear indications of the crime. As a result, the site did not undergo forensic examination immediately.

The necropsy examination at the IML found bruises, abrasions and other types of injury in more than 15 points on the Belgian’s body. In addition, he pointed out that the cause of death was head trauma caused by “blunt action”.

At the police inquiry, Hahn’s defense argued that the consul’s diplomatic immunity would make his arrest arbitrary and illegal.

However, the police report also states that “from the point of view of consular immunities, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (Decree 61078, of July 25, 1967), quoted on the back of Mr. Hahn, provides, as a general rule, that consular officials may not be detained or detained on pre-trial detention, but makes an exception in ‘cases of a serious crime arising from a competent judicial authority'”.