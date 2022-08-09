German player accused of kicking pregnant girlfriend’s belly

German Nico Schulz is being accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend. Photo: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

German winger Nico Schulz, 29, is under investigation for domestic violence following a complaint filed by his ex-girlfriend. The player disputes the allegations, his club Borussia Dortmund announced on Sunday (7).

The information was released by the German daily Bild am Sonntag, later validated by the Dortmund prosecutor, Sonja Frodermann, to the German sports press agency SSID, a subsidiary of AFP.

Read too:

According to documents obtained by the German press, the player would have “kicked his girlfriend in the stomach with her shoes on in an attempt to terminate her pregnancy”. Texts of message exchanges between those involved were also released.

“You hit me while I was naked in my own apartment,” the woman accuses.

If convicted, the player who has stints with the German national team can face up to 10 years in prison. The case is in the evidence analysis phase. The player defended himself and stated that he will prove his innocence.

“Due to a complaint from an ex-girlfriend, a judicial inquiry was opened. There was a search and the data were seized”, explained the prosecutor.

The club, which owns Nico Schulz, spoke “immediately with the player and his advisor”. The accusations, of which Borussia Dortmund were unaware until the publication of articles in the press, are particularly heavy and shocking for BVB,” the club explained. “The player disputes the accusations against him,” BVB continued.

On the other hand, the club did not want to put in place “disciplinary or labor measures” against the player, because “the investigation is at the beginning”. However, they declared that they reserve the right to implement measures at any time.

The German has a presumption of innocence in his country and has announced that he wants to defend himself with the help of a lawyer.