Globo actor is assaulted on the street and ends up in a wheelchair

Actor Jackson Antunes had a serious accident because of the work he was doing in the soap opera “A Favorita”, by Globo, in 2008.

Famous for his numerous works in Globo soap operas, Jackson Antunes faced the worst while recording “A Favorita”, which is currently airing on “Vale a Pena Ver de Novo”. In 2008, the character Leonardo attacked Catarina, lived by Lilia Cabralbut the public could not differentiate fiction from reality and the actor ended up in a wheelchair.

According to TV História, the character Leonardo was very crooked and aggressive, taking all his anger out on his companion, who threatened to leave him, but always backtracked on the decision. The aggression scenes were very strong and left viewers impressed.

AGGRESSION

The problem is that one day Jackson Antunes was at a newsstand with his eight-year-old son, and he came across a very angry man. In an interview with Jornal do Brasil, he revealed that the man was yelling at the television, and when he saw him, he shoved him.

“When he pushed me, I lost my balance, because I was using a cane due to an injury to my left leg, the same one in which I had a thrombosis 13 years ago. But, unbalanced, I had to lean on my right (leg) and ended up suffering the beginning of another thrombosis”, lamented the actor.

Jackson Antunes spent time away from filming and when he returned he spent most of the scenes sitting in a wheelchair. During breaks, the artist’s wife would inject his belly to relieve the pain.

PROBLEM OF VIOLENCE

Despite the problem, cases of domestic violence have dropped by more than 20% in Brazil, according to Uol. The public saw up close the oppressor and the oppressed in a depressing situation that ended up reflecting directly on the population. “We are happy when our work goes beyond entertainment”, evaluated the famous.