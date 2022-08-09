Globo is detonated on the web after tribute to Jô Soares: “Hypocrisy”

This Sunday’s Fantástico (8/7) paid tribute to the presenter and comedian Jô Soares, who died in the early hours of Friday (8/5). The program, however, became the target of criticism on social networks and Globo was even accused of “hypocrisy” by netizens.

The program, presented by Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta, celebrated the comedian’s career and his trajectory in Brazilian television. Netizens pointed out a certain hypocrisy on the part of Jô, as the station “forgot” the veteran since he left the global in 2016.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) José Eugênio Soares, better known as Jô Soares, born in 1938, was a Brazilian presenter, comedian, actor, musician, writer, playwright and director. Considered one of the biggest names on Brazilian TV, Jô died on August 5, at the age of 84, after being admitted to Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, to treat pneumonia. Disclosure / TV Globo ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter (9) Born in Rio de Janeiro, Jô Soares was the only child of businessman Orlando Heitor Soares and Mercedes Leal Soares. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to Europe, where he thought about pursuing a diplomatic career, including becoming a polyglot. However, over time, talent and love for art spoke louder.reproduction ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter-10-1.jpg In 1956, back in Brazil, Jô debuted on TV participating in the cast of the show Praça da Alegria, broadcast by Record, where he stayed for 10 years. Later, he gained even more notoriety when he performed alongside great artistic names in the Grande Teatro Tupi, a program shown on the extinct TV Tupi.Reproduction / TV Globo / Cedoc ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter-10-1.jpg In 1960, he was hired by Record, where he was part of the cast of the comedy show A Família Trapo. Initially, Jô only wrote the script – his partner was Carlos Alberto Nóbrega. Then he got a role: the butler GordonReproduction / TV Globo / Cedoc ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter-10-1.jpg In 1970, he starred in the program Faça Humor, Não Faça a Guerra, on TV Globo. Three years later, he participated in Planeta dos Homens, where he remained until 1981, when he began to dedicate himself to his own program: Viva o Gordo.Reproduction / TV Globo / Cedoc ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter-10-1.jpg In the program designed for him, Jô showed his natural talent giving life to a series of characters such as Capitão Gay, Reizinho and Zé da Galera. Despite the success, in 1987, the presenter signed with SBT to follow a dream: to present a talk showReproduction / TV Globo / Cedoc ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter-10-1.jpg Called Jô Soares Onze e Meia, the program was broadcast between 1988 and 1999. On that occasion, Soares conducted hundreds of interviews with great national and international personalities. In 2000, he returned to Globo and started to command the Programa do Jô, which became a real success.Reproduction / TV Globo / Cedoc ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter-10-1.jpg Concurrently with his TV career, Jô also released books and wrote for newspapers, such as O Globo and Folha de S.Paulo, and for magazines, such as Manchete, for example. Between 1989 and 1996, he wrote a column in VejaReproduction / TV Globo / Cedoc ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter-10-1.jpg It does not stop there. The vast curriculum still carries directions and performances in theater plays where Jô produced monologues marked by the comic and critical tone, with satires of everyday and political life in Brazil.Reproduction / TV Globo / Cedoc *******Foto-jo-soares-presenter (13) In the early hours of August 5, 2022, Brazil received news of the comedian’s death. He had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, since July 28, to treat pneumonia. The cause of death was not reported Disclosure ******Foto-jo-soares The news was given by Jô’s ex-wife, Flávia Pedras, on social media. “Actor, comedian, director and writer Jô Soares passed away a few minutes ago, aged 84. He left us at the Sírio-Libanês hospital in São Paulo, surrounded by love and care,” wrote Flávia.Playback / Instagram ******Foto-jo-soares-presenter (3) On social media, several TV colleagues, family, friends and fans sympathized with the artist’s death. Ana Maria Braga, Adriane Galisteu, actress Bárbara Paz and singer Zélia Duncan, for example, lamented what happened and paid tribute on social media.Globe/Disclosure ******Photo-jo-soares-presenter (12) During his life, Jô had relationships with several women and was married three times. From his first marriage, with actress Therezinha Millet Austregésilo, he had a son Rafael Soares, who was autistic and died in October 2014.Reproduction/Personal File 0

“Hypocrisy. Globo fired Jô Soares and now he comes to ‘tear silk’”, fired an internet user. “Jô Soares had been sick for a long time and they never said anything, they forgot about him. Now they are looking for an audience,” said another.

Jô Soares had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, since July 28, to treat pneumonia. The cause of death was not disclosed at the request of the family.