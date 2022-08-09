Gloria Perez sends a message to Raul Gazolla, Daniella’s ex-husband

Author Glória Perez and her ex-son-in-law, actor Raul Gazolla (Photos: Raphael Dias/TV Globo | Maurício Fidalgo\ TV Globo | Yahoo montage)

Gloria Perez was one of the personalities of the artistic environment to congratulate Raul Gazolla for the 67th birthday, completed this Sunday (7). The artists, who share the pain of the death of Daniella Perez, whose murder was exposed with shocking details and photos in the series “Brutal Pact”, maintain a loving relationship to this day.

On her Instagram, Glória published a photo of Raul with a loving message. “Today is his day. Happy birthday, Raul”, wrote the author. In the comments of the publication, several celebrities echoed the author’s congratulations.

“Beautiful, dear friend of the heart! Congratulations”, said Solange Couto, quoted for “A Fazenda 14”. “I admire you so much! My friend worthy of all applause!” wrote Paloma Bernardi. “Partner, happy your day”, declared Humberto Martins, confirmed in Gloria’s next telenovela. Sabrina Sato filled the comment box with heart emojis, while Fafá de Belém and Maitê Proença congratulated the actor on his birthday.

Brutal Pact

Throughout the five-episode series, Raul and Glória give several testimonies about the loss of Daniella Perez, the author’s daughter and then the actor’s wife, who was murdered by actor Guilherme de Pádua and her then wife, Paulo Thomaz. In the last chapter, the artists appear reviewing a photo album of Daniela, with several moments of her smiling, dancing, alongside her family, friends and her husband. In December, the crime will be 30 years old.