Gómez? Scarpa? Dudu? Atlético-MG fans elect ‘needy position’ and choose which Palmeiras star they would like to start at Galo

Atlético-MG fans chose which Palmeiras holder they would like to see with the shirt of the rooster

palm trees and Atlético-MG decide this Wednesday (10), at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, who advances to the semifinals of the CONMEBOL Libertadores. And the fans of rooster have a favorite athlete that they would like to see wearing whitewash.

With that in mind, the report ESPN.com.brmoments before the 2-2 draw at Mineirão last Wednesday (3), he talked to some Atlético-MG fans about the rival’s squad.

The question was as follows: which Palmeiras player would you like to see as a starter and wearing the Atlético-MG shirt?

Immediately, they responded with great spontaneity and without any scientific validity. And the most cited name was that of Raphael Veiga.

“He is the shirt 10 that is missing in the team of rooster“, said one of the fans.

“Veiga plays a lot. It’s one I would like with the number 10 shirt rooster“, added another athlete.

Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, plays with Ademir, from Atlético-MG EFE/Yuri Edmundo

After the midfielder, another name that was mentioned by the alvinegros was that of the defender Gustavo Gomez. Then they were elected Dudu and Gustavo Scarpa.

In the case of the attacker, the past by the cruisea club that was revealed, would not be an impediment for one of the fans, who even mentioned another ex-Raposa as an example.

“I’ve been a fan of his football for a long time. Since he left and went abroad. He is fast, agile, intelligent, knows how to articulate the plays. He really wanted at Atlético-MG. Guilherme played there and was decisive in Libertadores“, he stated.

With a 2-2 draw in the first leg, whoever wins at Allianz Parque advances to the Libertadores semifinals. A new tie takes the dispute to penalties.