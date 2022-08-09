Google is down after data center explosion; There are people injured

O Google had a big problem in the early hours of Monday (8). The search giant’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa experienced an “electrical incident” — likely an explosion — and left three people injured. This also resulted in the site being down for a few minutes.

According to Jim Wood, assistant chief of the Council Bluffs Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the scene at 11:59 a.m. following a high-priority “electrical problem” warning. Initial local information pointed to a “big explosion”, but Wood would not confirm details.

All three victims were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Two were taken by ambulance, while one person with serious injuries was taken by helicopter. All patients were awake and talking after the incident, according to Wood.

The Google complex, located near Lake Manawa State Park, is one of the company’s largest data centers. The centers house hundreds of high-tech supercomputers used to store and process a wealth of information.

A Google spokesperson provided KETV with the following statement:

“We are aware of an electrical incident that occurred today at Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people at the site who are now being treated. The health and safety of all workers is our top priority and we are working closely with partners and local authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide assistance as needed.”.

Off air

The website DownDetector points out that users reported Google crashing around 10:30 pm Brazilian time, and when trying to access the page, the window with the error 502 was shown.

Despite this, so far, the platform has not yet issued any official position on what happened.



Google has 14 data centers in the United States and 23 in total worldwide. The data centers”keep all Google products and services running 24 hours a day“, according to the company. The Council Bluffs location site is one of Google’s largest. It opened in 2009.

Source: KETV, SFGATE

