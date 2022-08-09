Government makes agreement in the Senate to exempt foreign investors from Income Tax; understand

The government made a political seam to conclude this week, in the Senate, the vote on a bill that exempts foreign investors’ investments from the Income Tax (IR) in the purchase of bonds (debentures) issued by companies in the country, taking advantage of the window of effort concentrated vote before the October elections.

If approved, the measure will favor the issuance of private bonds made by companies later this year to finance their investments. The exemption was included in an amendment to project 4,188, which creates a new framework for guarantees in credit operations.

Last week, the government gave up one of the points of the bill that were holding back the vote in the Senate. This item deals with easing the unseizability of family assets (where the family lives).

Critics of this point of the project claim that the changes weaken the protection given to the concept of household goods. These assets cannot be pledged, with the exception of some very specific conditions.

The project has already been approved by the House. In order not to have to return for a new analysis by the deputies, the government negotiators accept to make a veto agreement by President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the investigation. Estadão. Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO) should be the rapporteur in the Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE).

The exemption would seek to expand Brazilian companies’ access to foreign capital, provided they are debt instruments via the capital market.

With the urgency to vote on the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that created and expanded social assistance, the project ended up being put aside, with the commitment of a vote after the parliamentary recess.

Since the beginning of the first semester, the economic team has been trying to approve the measure, which, in the government’s assessment, has the potential to increase the inflow of dollars into the country. Last week, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, gathered the entire secretariat, and the project was the main topic.

Today, the participation of foreigners (non-residents) is very small in investments in private securities. This market is around R$ 800 billion, and foreigners represent only 2.5%. The participation of foreigners in government bonds is 10%.

The IR is charged at the time of remittance of interest abroad. As these papers, when issued, have a six-month grace period or even longer terms, funding made in 2022 may benefit from the exemption, with foreign capital benefiting from the tax incentive.

Companies will need foreign capital to carry out programmed investments or in the renewal, for example, of concessions in the second half of the year, according to a government source participating in the negotiations.

In the opinion of the technicians, the approval would provide an important signal for the business sector. Today, investments by non-residents in stocks and government bonds are already exempt. The idea is to give the same tax treatment to transactions with securities of private companies.

In recent years, with the reduction of earmarked and subsidized credit, companies have increasingly turned to the capital market to finance their projects.

Warranties

The part of the creation of a new legal framework for guarantees, foreseen in the project, focuses on stimulating credit, especially for small businesses to reduce the cost of the productive sector at a time when the economy has recovered the trajectory verified in the pre – Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposal creates the so-called Guarantee Management Institutions, the IGGs, companies that will be intermediaries between borrowers and financial institutions, and that will evaluate the assets given as collateral in bank loans, including if they were given in other operations.

The project gives more autonomy to the owner of the guarantees, which are not tied to a single financial institution. According to the government, this model provides more efficiency and reduces barriers to accessing credit.

