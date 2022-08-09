Government pays today 2 installments of R$ 1 thousand to 190 thousand truck drivers. see how it will be

The benefit for truck drivers was created by the Proposed Electoral Constitutional Amendment (PEC), recently enacted by the National Congress and which expanded the government’s social benefits, on the eve of the elections – Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

The government starts today paying the benefit of R$ 1,000 to truck drivers to compensate for the high price of diesel with the soaring price of oil this year. Initially, only 190,861 with active registrations will benefit from a total of 878,308 autonomous cargo carriers registered with the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). The July and August installments will be paid.

Most are inactive or pending registration with the regulatory agency, according to technicians from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. They will not be included in this first payment step. The money will be deposited in digital accounts of the Caixa Tem app, from Caixa Econômica Federal, the same instrument used to pay emergency aid, in 2020 and 2021 and in the extraordinary loot of the FGTS. See how to access Caixa Tem here.

To prevent these professionals from being harmed, the ministry will authorize payment to anyone who makes a self-declaration on the Emprega Brasil Portal or on the Digital Work Card application. The system is similar to the one adopted in emergency aid, created in 2020 to mitigate economic effects caused by the pandemic, which had many frauds identified.

The deadline to complete the document starts on the 15th and ends on the 29th of August. Those who register will be able to receive the so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Trucker) on September 6th.

– It will be a way to ensure that the payment is made to the beneficiaries that are in activity, that is, registered operations this year. The idea is not to pay anyone who is not in activity. The objective is to somehow alleviate the weight of the increase in diesel for the category – said a government technician.

The benefit was created by the Electoral Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC), recently enacted by the National Congress and which expanded the government’s social benefits, on the eve of the elections. The PEC established that those registered in the ANTT database until May 31, 2022 will be entitled to the benefit.

Two other criteria defined by the Ministry of Labor to select those eligible were: having an active registration with ANTT until July 27 and valid registration in the period from January 1 to July 27.

Two installments at once

The category will be entitled to six installments of R$ 1 thousand. In the first payment, truck drivers will receive two installments at once, totaling R$ 2 thousand, corresponding to the months of July and August.

Cargo carriers who do not register by August 29 will only be entitled to receive from installment three onwards, and payment of a retroactive period is not possible, according to the Ministry of Labor.

To make the self-declaration, you must be over 18 years of age and have your CPF up to date with the Federal Revenue. INSS insured persons receiving disability retirement will not be entitled to the benefit.

The benefit amount will be deposited in a digital account by the professional’s CPF, automatically by Caixa Econômica Federal. Resources can be moved through the Caixa Tem application. If the beneficiary does not move the account within 90 days, the resource will be collected by the National Treasury.

As of this Tuesday, it will be possible to access these two channels of the Ministry of Labor to check whether the worker is entitled to the benefit or not and what the reasons are. Anyone who is considered ineligible may appeal through a specific form that will be made available on the website shortly.

The government will also pay a benefit of R$1,000 to taxi drivers. The initial payment will also be R$ 2 thousand, starting on August 16th. The Ministry analyzes data from 301,505 drivers who were sent by city halls.