Gracyanne Barbosa explains why Belo performs seated: ‘Too much pain’ | celebrities

Gracyanne Barbosa defends Belo after the singer performs seated Playback / Instagram

Published 08/08/2022 09:59 | Updated 08/08/2022 10:05

Rio – Gracyanne Barbosa used social networks, last Sunday, to explain to her followers why her husband, Belo, performed a concert sitting in Rio. On Instagram, the bodybuilder model revealed that the singer has been suffering from severe pain in the sciatic nerve and took the opportunity to praise her determination.

“He has sciatic pain! One of the worst pains a person can feel. Anyone who has had it knows what I’m saying”, Gracyanne began via stories. “Even in a lot of pain, unable to stand, he went there and performed the show out of respect for his fans and the people who were there to hear his voice,” he explained to netizens.

When talking about her husband’s health problem, the model shared some records of the singer sitting during the show, praised his professionalism and also made a declaration of love for him. “When I saw this video (of him singing while sitting in the chair), my heart was ‘tight’ and, at the same time, I was proud of his strength. I love you, Belo”, she concluded.