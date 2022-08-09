Great! Airfares from R$108 buying Smiles miles

Opportunity Alert! 🚨 As we publish today, the smiles is offering around 75% off service Gift Miles, which allows the purchase of miles to give as a gift to another person who also has an account in the program. In the offer, which is valid until next Sunday (14), it is possible to buy 1,000 Smiles miles for R$18 and, with that, redeem segments from R$108. We’ll show you how in this article!

Promotion mechanics

To show the opportunity to issue tickets at a reduced price, we are going to take advantage of the Smiles promotion that offers one thousand of the program for R$18 in the Gift Miles modality. To take advantage of it, you will need to buy the necessary miles from another account, such as a family member or even a friend.

Example of redemptions

We will now show you three examples of redemptions that we can issue at a reduced cost when acquiring miles through the Smiles offer. To optimize our issuance, we will always consider the lowest price, which applies to Smiles Club members or Diamond customers.

Sao Paulo (CGH) vs Vitoria (VIX)

In the example below, we find the stretch from São Paulo (CGH) to Vitória (VIX) starting at 6,000 Smiles miles. When purchasing 1,000 miles for R$18, we would then have a cost of R$108 to issue this issue, plus fees of R$39.93. In total, the stretch will cost R$147.93.

Rio de Janeiro (SDU) vs Sao Paulo (CGH)

We also find the Rio de Janeiro (SDU) x São Paulo (CGH) stretch for 6,000 miles for Clube Smiles or Diamante. Here, we would have the same cost as the previous section: 6,000 miles for R$108 + taxes, totaling R$147.93.

Sao Paulo (GRU) vs Asuncion (ASU)

On the stretch from São Paulo (GRU) to Asunción (ASU), we find stretches for only 5,300 miles! However, be aware that, in this particular case, the price of 5,300 will only appear for round trips. Therefore, if you are a Smiles Club or Diamond, we would need to acquire 10,600 miles for a trip round trip.

As Smiles only sells miles per lot of 1,000, then, for this redemption, it would be necessary to buy 11,000 miles, which would cost us R$198. With the fees, we would have a round trip to the capital of Paraguay for only R$487.30!

Another examples

In the table below, we put examples of other interesting sections, in which you can use the same rationale as in the previous topic to purchase miles and redeem your next trip!

Tip: You can also use the Smiles date calendar to find the best fares and issue them.

Use the arrows (⬇⬆) to organize the values ​​in miles from lowest to highest (or vice versa). The arrows can also be used to reset the results by alphabetical order of destinations or proximity of dates.

Take the dates described above for reference only;

The values ​​are valid for Diamond customers or Smiles Club members;

cost per leg (one way).

Important informations

Smiles adopts dynamic pricing in its program. Therefore, redemption prices may vary at any time;

The promotion for the purchase of Gift Miles is valid until 21:00 next Sunday (14th);

Gift miles validity: 12 months;

Miles limit for gifting: maximum of 100,000 miles and minimum of 1,000 miles per year;

Miles limit to receive: maximum of 100,000 per year;

Comment

This is an excellent opportunity for those of you who were already looking for a redemption at Smiles, but had no balance in the program. In fact, you can apply the reasoning of this article to any other desired segment – ​​however, remember to always compare your cost in miles with a paying issue.

For more information, visit the promotion page.