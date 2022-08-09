Health Department calls on people to update SUS Card that starts with numbers 1, 2 and 8

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) is calling on residents of the city of João Pessoa to update the SUS Cards that start with the numbers one (1), two (2) and eight (8). These people must attend the service’s headquarters, located at Avenida Rui Barbosa, in the Torre neighborhood, with personal documents in hand, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm, without lunch break.

The update is necessary for the user to have full access to the services offered by the Municipal Health Network, since these cards were issued a long time ago and some information is not included in the system. In this way, all residents of the Capital are being summoned, whose requests for consultations/exams/surgeries were not included in the Regulation System by the district typing centers due to the need to update their registration.

“People who have a SUS Card starting with any other number, commonly starting with seven (7), or who have not been notified about it at their Health Unit, do not need to perform the update. Those who issued the card online, during the pandemic, also do not need to update or reissue the cards, as they are still valid”, guided the coordinator of the SUS Card, Aline Melo.

To update the document, it is necessary to have an identity document with photo – valid RG, CNH, work card – CPF and proof of residence of João Pessoa, in the user’s name. For cases of minors, an identity document with a photo of one of the parents, proof of residence of João Pessoa in the name of one of the parents and a birth certificate or ID of the minor is required.

Water, electricity, internet bills, credit card bills or department store bills are valid as proof of residence. “In the absence of these documents in the user’s name to prove residency, he must look for the Family Health Unit where he is registered and attended to for the issuance of a declaration of residence by the USF team. On the day you go to the SUS Card headquarters, you must take, in addition to the declaration, a receipt with the address of the house”, oriented Aline Melo.

For questions or other information, the user can call the number 3214-7941.

SUS card – The National Health Card (CNS) is the SUS user identification document. With this record, it is possible to have access to health services in a more dynamic way, which allows the identification of users in health actions and services through a unique number for each citizen.

Even people with private health insurance need to have the CNS, since basic services, such as vaccination, only happen upon presentation of the Card, both for adults and children.