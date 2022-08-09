Health plans may increase with the approval of a law on the role of the ANS, says expert

Voting on the new legislation is scheduled to take place in the Federal Senate this Tuesday, 9

With the wider coverage of treatments, there is the possibility of an increase in the cost of health plans



It is scheduled for this Tuesday, 09, the vote in the federal Senate of the Bill that obliges health plans to cover treatments outside the list of the National Complementary Health Agency (ANS). The proposal has already passed the House in a symbolic vote held last Wednesday. To comment on the matter, Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan Newsinterviewed aalawyer specializing in Health Law and President of the Medical and Health Law Commission of the OAB-SP, Juliana Hasse. The specialist warned that the new legislation may lead to an increase in plans by operators, but considered that the readjustments must be justified: “There is an expectation that the increase will happen. When you start having to cover a lot more things than what’s on the list, operators have a justification. Even when you have a high loss ratio of what is on the list, you already have a probability of increase. The possibility of an increase does exist, but operators always have to justify how they arrived at the readjustment, they have to justify it in a technical way, it cannot be automatic or due to an expectation of high use. Sometimes you deny a procedure that doesn’t have coverage and you’ll see and it’s less expensive than one that has coverage. It is up to intelligence when you are going to do this health administration”.



The lawyer also went into more detail about the project that must be approved by the National Congress and declared that he believes that the changes will be beneficial: “With this Bill, it was very similar to the judgment of the STJ. So, you need to have more justification, meet requirements and criteria that were established in the judgment, and that the text of the PL is very similar, to achieve coverage of procedures that are out of the list. There must be proof of effectiveness in the light of science, based on scientific evidence, a therapeutic plan, a recommendation from the National Commission for the Incorporation of SUS Technologies (Conetec) and a recommendation from at least one internationally renowned health technology assessment body. It stiffens the requests for coverage of out-of-roll procedures a little more”. According to Hasse, the tightening of requirements for coverage outside the ANS list will make doctors better elaborate on the need for certain treatments.



“It will depend much more today on the medical justification for you to try to break the list and try something that is out of it. It will have to be very well grounded and consistent for you to have greater control and better health management, because the account goes back to the beneficiary, which is the problem. If you start using everything left and right it comes back in the form of readjustment. The problem does not end”, he declared. For the specialist, it is also important that society itself mobilizes for the inclusion of specific treatments that are not covered by health plan operators: “The law provides for coverage of diseases listed in the CID. The discussion is whether it’s just what’s on the list or not. By PL you would go by the doctor’s recommendation to see if the disease is covered. Now, I see that one way is for society itself to pressure the body that decides this, which is the ANS itself, so that the incorporation of procedures becomes more agile. Recently, the ANS lifted the limitation on speech and therapy sessions for people with psychiatric disorders, including autism spectrum disorder. It was a great advance because it generated great anguish in society. We have to go down this path instead of hitting just the judicialization”.