healthcare stocks soar; see why

Business

At the close of the Ibovespa this Monday (8), shares of health companies soared about 6% and led the highest highs of the index on the day. The biggest highlight was Rede D’Or (RDOR3), followed by South America (SULA11). Hapvida (HAPV3) also entered the ranking.

THE D’Or Network rose 6.61%, quoted at R$35.97;

rose 6.61%, quoted at R$35.97; SulAmérica gained 6.47%, quoted at R$26.18; and

hapvida rose 5.89%, quoted at R$ 6.38.

At SulAmérica sharesRede D’Or and Hapvida soared due to June beneficiary data presented by the National Health Agency (ANS), showing that health plans added 248,000 members in the last month.

According to Alexandre Achui, head of Mesa Private de equities and partner at BRA, ANS data point to a stronger quarter in terms of the increase in medical and dental care plans.

The numbers show an increase of around 4% compared to June last year and another 0.5% compared to the previous month. “Stocks had suffered a lot last year and in the first quarter of this year with a big increase in costs and the return of elective surgeries, postponed by the pandemic”, he highlighted.

Investors reflected the data released by the ANS, now with greater expectations for the balance sheets of companies in the sector. These companies present their results after the close of trading on Thursday (11).

read more

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) increased its shareholding in SulAmérica (SULA11)

THE South America (SULA11) announced on June 22nd that Rede D’Or (RDOR3) had increased its shareholding position in the company.

In a statement, the hospital group reported the acquisition of SulAmérica sharestogether with other investment vehicles of its controlling shareholders.

In total, investors now hold 64,217,141 units of SulAmérica, represented by 64,217,141 common shares (SULA3) and 128,434,282 preferred shares (SULA4).

The interest, therefore, is now equivalent to approximately 15.08% of SulAmérica’s capital stock, being 10.03% of total common shares and 20.16% of total preferred shares.

THE D’Or Network informed that the acquisition stems from the investment strategy of the company and controlling shareholders, “in the context of the business combination operation between Rede D’Or and SulAmérica, object of the material fact disclosed by both companies on February 23, 2022 ″.

The relevant fact sent by the South America to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) points out that the share increase does not change the composition of control or the administrative structure of the company.