Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba: what is known about the show’s confusion | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Here’s what we know so far about the incident:

The country duo Henrique and Juliano performed in a concert arena on Saturday, when the confusion started in the middle of the public. The reason for the fight is unknown. Some fans who were at the venue recorded the situation.

Fans register confusion at a concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba

Some people published that the country duo even interrupted the show because of the fight. According to witnesses, Henrique and Juliano guided some people up on stage to protect themselves because of the confusion.

The show house Uzna reported that “the show lasted 1h40, as contracted”.

Some witnesses said that some people were injured. The organization did not cite any injuries. In one of the images sent to g1it is possible to see the moment when a man who went up on stage is thrown from above (see below).

Video shows man being thrown from stage during confusion at Henrique and Juliano’s concert

In another video sent to the newsroom, a man appears pulling out a gun during a fight in the arena’s parking lot. (see below). No shots recorded.

The show house said that, “about the images that circulate on the internet, it is about a confusion in the parking lot, outside the concert arena, therefore, before the screening and personal search of the security team. We emphasize that the external security ones acted immediately to control the situation and disperse those involved”.

Fans register confusion at a concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba

Have those responsible been identified?

There is no identification of those responsible for the confusion. Uzna said it works to “identify all those involved, to take appropriate legal action”.

What do the event organizers say?

Uzna clarified that it regrets what happened “in which irresponsible people disrupted the event, disrupting people’s fun”.

2 of 2 Fans register confusion at a concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba — Photo: Reproduction Fans register confusion at a concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba – Photo: Reproduction

“It is worth noting that Uzna works with highly trained security guards and that this incident is an isolated case. At this point, we are committed to working with seriousness and transparency for improvements. We register here our apology to friends and customers” , he added.

See more news from the region at g1 Sorocaba and Jundiaí