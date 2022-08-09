Hospitalized, Susana Vieira talks about her health status: ‘I keep doing the medication cycle’ | celebrities



Susana Vieira remains hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro – Reproduction of Instagram

Susana Vieira remains hospitalized in Rio de JaneiroInstagram Playback

Published 08/08/2022 09:54

Rio – Susana Vieira, 79, used Instagram this Sunday (7th) to thank the fans for their affection and provide information about her health status. The actress has been hospitalized at the Intensive Care Center (ICU) of a hospital in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio, since Friday (05). She tested positive for Covid-19, on July 12, and treats the sequelae of the disease in the lung. The artist was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015, and therefore needs further observation. There is still no forecast for a rise.

“I’m here to thank you for all the messages of affection and love that you are sending… Thank you so much, my loves! I’m still doing the medication cycle and soon I’ll be home, God willing! I love you”, Susana wrote.

Through the comments, friends and fans sent loving messages to the TV veteran. “Health and peace, friend! Much love to you”, wished Fafá de Belém. “Good recovery”, commented one netizen. “It’s going to be all right and it’s going to be okay soon,” said another. “You are a fortress,” opined a third.

The last soap opera Susana made was ‘Éramos Seis’, on TV Globo. In the plot, she played Emilia. Last year, the artist won a painting, ‘Susana Sem Filtro’, on the program ‘Se Joga’. Since the end of the attraction, the actress has been away from global programming. Recently, the artist asked Boninho, director of TV Globo, for a job. It didn’t take long for netizens to cheer for her participation in ‘Big Brother Brasil 23’.